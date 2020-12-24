Neil Diamond released a global singalong of 'Sweet Caroline' and it will fill you with joy

Neil Diamond wants you to end 2020 on a high note. Photo / YouTube

Neil Diamond has given you the most Neil Diamond of Christmas gifts, by getting the world to come together for a global singalong of his classic hit Sweet Caroline.

The singer, 79, worked on a version of his 1969 hit with fans from around the globe, and released it on YouTube in time for Christmas.

"2020 has been a tough year for everyone, so we wanted to bring people together the best way we knew how: through music," a written message at the start of the video says.

"To inspire people to come together, we challenged fans all around the world to sing along to Sweet Caroline."

It's fair to say, fans came together, despite all being apart, and more than delivered.

People of all ages and nationalities sang the song, from wherever they were. Through the power of the internet, and music, Diamond truly brought the world together to remind us that there is still a lot of joy to be had.

The fan videos were collated and the result is the video above.

From individuals locked in their homes, to crowds in stadiums, there's a bit of everything in the video, which was started before the pandemic locked the world down.

Diamond reworded Sweet Caroline this year to encourage people to wash their hands when the pandemic first hit.

Stay safe out there! “Hands... washing hands..” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

"I know we're going through a rough time right now. But I love ya. And I just feel if we sing together we will all feel a little bit better," he said at the time. He tweaked the original lyrics, "Hands, touching hands / Reaching out, touching me, touching you," to "Hands, washing hands / Reaching out, don't touch me, I won't touch you."