Napier's Mia Jay moves from ballads to 'high energy' bangers

Having music on open vinyl has always been a "bucket list" item for Mia Jay. Photo / Supplied

Entertainment Extra is running profiles of the 10 artists selected to have their songs featured on the Backline Charitable Trust Hawke's Bay compilation vinyl record. The compilation is a showcase of Hawke's Bay artists and reflects the diversity and quality of new and established musicians producing original music in the region. It is an opportunity for up-and-coming artists to be featured alongside established acts. The tracks will be mastered at Munki Studios in Wellington and released this month. This week we feature Mia Jay.

Where are you from and what instruments do you play?

I was born and raised in Napier. My mum was a classical pianist so that was the first instrument that I picked up. I also play guitar and bass, but singing is my favourite.

Was any high school or other music training/projects especially important to you?

In my early days of performing I had a duo with Iris Dunn. I think it was super helpful to start out alongside someone else because I was able to share the highs and the lows with her.

How did you get started as an artist?

RockQuest was important in helping me to start really honing in on my songwriting. Having a goal and an audience always helps. After high school I moved to Dunedin to study music, and the music scene down there is absolutely thriving. I began to play in local pubs and bars and took more opportunities as they came. Now I've got a band who I've recorded and toured two EPs with, and we play regularly around Dunedin.

Is anyone else directly involved with your music?

My band members are super important to my sound. They are each incredibly prolific on their instruments and bring such a massive energy to live shows.

How has your writing (or music) evolved from your beginnings in songwriting?

I like to think that my songwriting has evolved tenfold - I started writing music when I was around 8 years old. I think the tools that you have available have a huge impact on the way you write. For a long time it was just me and a guitar (or piano) so I was writing very folk-inspired songs or ballads. But now that I have the band I am able to see the end goal of a high energy banger which helps me to write differently. Also recently I have been working with producers and trying to produce myself, which means that I can start with a beat or a "feeling" and then add layers on top of that.

What do you like about being included on the HB Record Compilation?

Having my music on open vinyl has always been a bucket list item for me, and I never actually thought that it could happen! I'm stoked that there is so much energy being put into the Hawkes' Bay music scene - we feel very supported here. On top of that, it is an opportunity to be seen and heard by a bigger audience.

Aside from this release, have you released music before?

Yes, I have released two EPs and plan to release more over the next year or so.

What made you choose this song for the record?

This song was my favourite from my EP 'Stalled On A Highway'.

What's the story behind the song?

'Truth Stretching' is all about the slight facade you put on when you meet someone. You want to show the best sides of yourself, which might require you to stretch the truth a bit. At the same time you're wondering, 'how long will it take for them to find out all of my flaws and imperfections?'

What's your favourite moment, musical or lyrical, of the single?

There is a breakdown in the middle of the song where all of the instruments are kind of sporadic and staccato. This is especially fun to play live because it's different every time, and my bandmates can just go nuts with it.

How do you generally work out what song makes a good single?

I like to show my songs to a few trusted people before I release them, and I gauge popularity based on their reactions. Singles tend to be the ones that are most upbeat and catchy, but it depends what you're going for.

Who produced your single?

I had a sound engineer working with me on this song but no 'producer' per se. My band and I came up with the arrangement.

What other producers have you worked with?

I have never worked with a producer aside from my wonderful experience at Songhubs last year.

What music projects are you currently working on that we should keep an eye out for?

I was lucky enough to attend Apra Songhubs in Hawke's Bay last year, through which I wrote two amazing songs with some of the best producers in NZ. I'm continuing work on these songs and will hopefully have them released in the next few months.

Can you name three other NZ tunes that would fit well on a playlist alongside yours.

'Eczema' - Hans Pucket

This is my favourite NZ band, I could listen to their album on repeat all day. I think their arrangements are really clever and they are so entertaining to watch live.

'Lost' - Arjuna Oakes

I met Arjuna over the summer at a festival and he is such a kind and gentle guy. His songs are super jazz-inspired and are therefore quite complex, yet so listenable.

'Floating' - Juno Is

I was in this band for about a year. It was a cool experience to be in a band where I wasn't in the foreground, and there was less pressure on me.

Have you applied for any funding for your music ? Any advice for others on funding?

I have applied for NZ On Air funding a few times and have unfortunately never been successful. I think the only advice I can give is to keep trying relentlessly, and seek out whatever advice you can get from industry professionals.

I was lucky enough to get tour funding from the NZ Music Commission. I applied even though I was almost certain that I wouldn't be successful, and receiving it made the whole ordeal so much less stressful! So of course it is ALWAYS worth applying even when you doubt your chances.

Are you earning a living from music alone – if not what else do you do ?

I spent the summer only playing gigs, I was very proactive in seeking out opportunities and made sure I had two-three gigs per week. It was really fun to see what life could be like as a fulltime musician. But throughout most of the year I am a student at Otago University - studying a double degree of Commerce and Music.