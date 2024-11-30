Chur Bae – City Works & Candy Shop – Newmarket. Big fan of both these spots & too hard to split. From location, the staff, food and great coffee. Even though that was four key points, both these spots are triple threats!! If you haven’t – GO!

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Coco’s Cantina – Karangahape Rd. Iconic and for good reason, watch and feel the energy of K Rd as you enjoy food that has never been anything but delicious. Food for the soul, and even better when shared with friends.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Tāmaki Makaurau is an amazing city, with so many things to choose from it would be hard to pick just one ... BUT ... Duck Island, for a Fairy Bread Sandwich would be right, right near the top for sure.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Two options you need to say to the Uber Driver – or enter into your phone: Broadway Diner or The White Lady.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Rumours Coffee – O’Connell St CBD. Really cool aesthetic and of course amazing coffee.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Fish Smith – Jervois Rd, Herne Bay. Every single time I’ve been it’s never failed. With a couple different items to pick from on the menu the fish tacos are fire and the salt and vinegar mayo to dip your chips into means there will be no leftovers.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Waitākere Ranges – West Auckland. Again head back to my roots and have to go with any of the trails in the beautiful Waitākere Ranges, even better if you can link one that passes by one of the beaches as well for a dip.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I’ll be honest and admit I’m not much of a “gig” person, I love a good house party. But for the gigs that I have been to, Spark Arena or Western Springs. And I have had some epic nights at Powerstation.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Dress Smart outlet in Onehunga. Heaps of options and with actual savings but there is a theory I use when heading to this place, never ever go on the weekends! Always go on a random weekday and at a random time, that way you have a better chance of finding that “needle in the haystack”.

Jordan Vandermade is a well-known face to Kiwis from Celebrity Treasure Island, hosting Lotto, his work with Sky Sports, and of course hosting iconic millennium kids TV show Studio 2 back in the day. He is returning to the court to host the ASB Classic in 2025.















