Not a brunch guy. I’ll get lugged out to a meeting for “brunch” and look for the nearest lunch bit of the menu.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

BurgerFuel - I’m simple. I’m even proudly a regular at multiple stores. I love Burger Fuel so much I’ve managed to work with them twice through TikTok and Instagram. Eat at your favourite place enough and you’ll work there.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Karaka Bay. It’s a hidden gem, but filled with high school memories. I’ve taken foreigners who barely speak English to Karaka and tried to explain to them it’s not the glamour of the beach, it’s the secret of it.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

“Afters”, so at a friend’s flat. Couple reasons: It’s free, no security at the door and you get to chill with the homies and slowly fade away into mumbling slobs.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I don’t drink coffee anymore but it used to be Crave Cafe in Morningside. The sunlight comes into the place like a treat. It’s also super central which is great.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Kohi Fresh Fish & Takeaways. Went there as a kid and ate the food on the beach. The owners have been there since the 90s and have remained strong. All the other stores nearby have changed over the years.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I wouldn’t call this a hike but I love walking Point England reserve. That’s my kinda hīkoi. You park up with a mate at the cul-de-sac, walk and talk, hit the bridge, turn back, then walk and talk some more.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Poppy’s. Its a new stand up venue out in South Auckland. Comic Heta Dawson started it up this year and it’s hosted a range of comics with an intimate, yet hearty crowd.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Imma tell you the food bargain but don’t all go at once, they’ll up the prices. Shout out to “The Great Tong Takeaways” in Glen Innes. Best Chinese buffet choice style food. There are three different box sizes for a pretty damn good price… considering today’s climate.

Actor Theo Shakes stars as Peter Pan in Auckland Theatre’s October production. For show details and tickets, visit https://www.atc.co.nz/whats-on/2024-season/peter-pan.











