My Secret Auckland: Shortland Street star Jane Wills shares her favourite spots in the city

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Jane Wills stars on Shortland Street as Dr Phil Grayson. Photo / Matt Klitscher

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actress Jane Wills takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Minniehaha Beach in Takapuna – you could swear it was in Mallorca, Spain.

Favourite brunch spot?

Cotton Candy is my partner’s and my new favourite because the food presentation is amazing, and it’s also such good value for money.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Hello Beasty is a funky, contemporary restaurant with Asian-inspired cuisine and it’s delicious. It will certainly set you up for a great night with friends.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

You’ll always find me taking visitors down to Kohi Beach, stopping off at Kohi Beach Cafe for a sandwich or coffee, and then walking along the beach.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

My evenings out revolve around food, so it would be visiting my favourite ice cream spots like Little Island Co., Duck Island, or Giapo.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Little Rosie in Parnell, where you can sneak in a pastry while you’re at it – they have some of the best pastries in Auckland!

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

The best place to eat fish n’ chips is by the sea, right? So, I think The Seafood Collective in Mission Bay is the place to go. It’s delicious.

Favourite trail for a hike?

We are very spoiled for choice here, but I would say the Mercer Bay Loop Track is breathtaking and a must-do.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Basement Theatre, as I’m all about watching great theatre shows.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Any Dove Hospice shop is great for finding funky jewellery or a thrifted handbag.

Actress Jane Wills stars as Dr Phil Grayson on Shortland Street.


