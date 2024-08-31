Give me a small, cosy, inviting space, with authentic people, and interesting food - Kind in Morningside ticks it all, and they even have meat on the menu now.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Tiffin, Morningside: This place is legitimately the best Indian in Auckland. You won’t change my mind.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

The connected suburbs of Kingsland/Morningside/Sandringham. Exploring the creative communities, the fun little shops, the range of restaurants, cafes, and bars, and meeting its diverse people – it’s my Auckland, and it soon becomes my visitors’ Auckland.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

605 Morningside Drinkery – It is intimate, fun, and friendly. You will always meet someone new – maybe me. Think Brooklyn dive bar meets Cheers.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Everyday Coffee, Sandringham. Another hidden, cosy gem. Check it out!

Favourite fish and chip shop?

Tipene’s Fish And Chips Takeaways, Morningside.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Hiking?! No thanks. But being the good parent I am, definitely around the heads at Devonport with the kids. Views for days and the beaches and bunkers make it the perfect playground. Pack a picnic and few beers, grab the downtown ferry to Devonport and your day is complete.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Powerstation. Does it get any better than a dirty rock’n’roll room with so much history? So many memories.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

14oz Jeans, Kingsland. If you love/need denim, this should always be your first port of call.

Matt Ealand is general manager at Rockquest Promotions Group (RQP) which runs seven national music and arts programmes including Smokefreerockquest and Smoke Free Tangata Beats. The National Finals of 2024 Smoke Free Tangata Beats will be held on September 13 followed by Smokefreerockquest on September 21. Both will be held at SkyCity Theatre.



