My Secret Auckland: Performer ‘Isope ‘Akau’ola shares his favourite spots in the city

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, New Zealand Dance Company performer and tutor ‘Isope ‘Akau’ola takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

Mission Bay - I really believe it is the atmosphere and people who make this beach what it is! The joyous sounds of kids laughing and splashing are heard from the infamous water fountain and the barbecue scents float from one family gathering to the other. It really is a beach for everyone, and you’ll feel and see all people from all the different sides of Auckland gather here to enjoy the gentle waves, all the food spots across the road and the mighty Kiwi sun (on a good day).

Favourite brunch spot?

Tupu’anga Coffee in Mt Eden is one of the newer spots in town – a slice of Polynesian paradise within Tāmaki Makaurau. The Tongan-owned cafe offers amazing food, coffee and most importantly the best Tongan hospitality which centres on service, humility and kindness above all. My favourite thing on the menu is a classic Tongan and Kiwi combination - Lu Sipi (taro leaves, onions, coconut cream, lamb) in a pie. Also I swear this place could double as an art gallery because of how beautiful the interior is.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Flavour House in Balmoral is an elite place to gather with your friends for some delicious Asian kai! This place and actually any place on Dominion Rd is amazing for sharing dishes with your friends and family. I believe it’s the best way to eat (followed only by eating your White Swan takeaways in secret). Also it is essential to grab some Hulucat from down the road to enjoy your meal with.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Mt Eden/Maungawhau. Walking up this maunga is such a beautiful experience, you get a mean workout, a good sweat and once you reach the peak (which is the highest natural point in Auckland btw) while appreciating the grandness of Tāmaki! The view is absolutely stunning and the perfect first impression for someone visiting Auckland.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

White Swan Takeaways in Mt Roskill. I will literally argue with anyone and everyone about this takeaway shop being the best. Maybe it’s the nostalgia attached to this joint, but trust me, this place offers a mighty feed. My go-to order, (when I am on a break from dancing) - two fried fish, hot chips topped with cheese and tartare sauce, a side of wontons with their signature sweet and sour sauce, a banana milkshake and their classic seadog - a crab stick deep fried in cheese placed in between a hot dog bun topped with tartare sauce! The best way to enjoy this meal is definitely after a night out, on the car bonnet in the carpark or in secret so you don’t have to share with your whānau!

Favourite venue for a gig?

Q-Theatre - I have a huge soft spot for Q-Theatre as I had my first two dance performances there as a professional dancer. I remember watching such amazing artists perform in that venue and to finally be able to stand on that stage and perform as a working professional dancer was a beautiful full circle moment! The Auckland arts industry is hustling extremely hard and there is amazing local talent, especially within the dance industry, that everyone should be supporting! Q-Theatre and Basement Theatre, which can be found behind Q, are hosting such amazing performances coming up and I truly believe these venues (and artists) deserve mobs and crowds turning up.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Auckland Night Markets. Held in a different location every evening, these night markets are the best place for a bargain. Not only are you saving money but also you are saving the hassle of figuring out where want to go for dinner as the cuisine found here is as diverse and beautiful as Auckland and you can have everything you want for an affordable price!

‘Isope ‘Akau’ola is performing in New Zealand Dance Company’s double bill season of Whenua. The company have just returned from a successful tour in The Netherlands and Germany.



