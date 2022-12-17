Paula Bennett is a Herald on Sunday columnist. Photo / Dean Purcell

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, former deputy prime minister and Herald on Sunday columnist Paula Bennett takes us on a tour of her top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

I got married on Piha beach, so it is my absolute favourite.

Favourite brunch spot?

The Sugar Grill in Te Atatū Peninsula is my local and is consistently good.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Since leaving politics I have discovered long lunches and I love it. My choice would be Ahi or Oyster and Chop, or you can always have fun at Prego.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

If they are new to Auckland or say they don’t like it then I love to take them to the summit of North Head. It’s breathtaking and shows off everything great that Auckland has. We also like to take people out on the water. The Hauraki Gulf is a beautiful harbour and then we cook fresh fish for them.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

My bed! I am not known for my late nights and find nightclubs completely baffling. But a glass of wine on the rooftop bar QT in the Viaduct is pretty cool.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I am reluctant to tell you that it is the Bayleys Cafe in Wynyard Quarter, as now it will get even busier!

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

We don’t really do takeaways. I cook a lot and usually have something I can pull out of the freezer in a hurry. But we did say the other day that a couple of times a year we can’t go past KFC!

Favourite trail for a hike?

From Wynyard Quarter to the restaurants and wine in the Viaduct. Yes, I am that person.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I don’t really like big crowds so avoid gigs.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

So many! I love second-hand clothes and the second-hand designer shops in Ponsonby and Parnell always turn up something great.







