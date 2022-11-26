My Secret Auckland: Oliver Cain reveals his favourite spots in the city

Auckland-based artist Oliver Cain. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, artist Oliver Cain, one of the finalists for the Portage Ceramic Awards, takes us on a tour of his top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

My local beach, which is Takapuna, is always a winner. Rain or shine it’s always a great beach to walk, especially after a long day.

Favourite brunch spot?

Takapuna Beach Cafe is perfect for brunch. You can go for a walk on the beach after or before.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

GoGo Daddy (Ponsonby Central) I love this place and it has some amazing food. A favourite of mine is the duck fried rice and the beef cheek curry.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

North Head (Devonport). A great place to see the city and the other amazing views of Auckland.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Lord of the Fries (K Road). The hot dogs are a must.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I’m not a coffee drinker but am a big Hot Chocolate critic. My go-to has to be a McCafe hot chocolate. In my opinion, it beats most hot brown water you get from a cafe.

Artist Oliver Cain and his WOW dress. Photo / Cassey Locke

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I’m not a massive fish-and-chip person but my partner’s family are weekly regulars at the fish-and-chip shop in Glenfield.

Favourite trail for a hike?

A family favourite is the walk around the bottom of North Head starting from Cheltenham beach and around to Torpedo Wharf.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Basement Theatre always has some fun things going on. I went to some good gigs there during this year’s fringe festival.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Wairau Valley op shops. I love a good op shop hunt, there are a few within a good distance of each other in Wairau. I buy lots of my clothes second hand so am always on the hunt for a good find.