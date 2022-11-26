My Secret Auckland: Oliver Cain reveals his favourite spots in the city

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, artist Oliver Cain, one of the finalists for the Portage Ceramic Awards, takes us on a tour of his top places in the city.
Favourite beach?
My local beach, which is Takapuna, is always a winner. Rain or shine it’s always a great beach to walk, especially after a long day.
Favourite brunch spot?
Takapuna Beach Cafe is perfect for brunch. You can go for a walk on the beach after or before.
Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?
GoGo Daddy (Ponsonby Central) I love this place and it has some amazing food. A favourite of mine is the duck fried rice and the beef cheek curry.
Favourite place to take a visitor to?
North Head (Devonport). A great place to see the city and the other amazing views of Auckland.
Favourite spot to finish a night out?
Lord of the Fries (K Road). The hot dogs are a must.
Favourite place to get coffee?
I’m not a coffee drinker but am a big Hot Chocolate critic. My go-to has to be a McCafe hot chocolate. In my opinion, it beats most hot brown water you get from a cafe.
Favourite fish-and-chip shop?
I’m not a massive fish-and-chip person but my partner’s family are weekly regulars at the fish-and-chip shop in Glenfield.
Favourite trail for a hike?
A family favourite is the walk around the bottom of North Head starting from Cheltenham beach and around to Torpedo Wharf.
Favourite venue for a gig?
Basement Theatre always has some fun things going on. I went to some good gigs there during this year’s fringe festival.
Favourite place to find a bargain?
Wairau Valley op shops. I love a good op shop hunt, there are a few within a good distance of each other in Wairau. I buy lots of my clothes second hand so am always on the hunt for a good find.
- Oliver Cain is a finalist in the Portage Ceramic Awards. Presented by Te Uru gallery in Titirangi, Auckland, the Portage Ceramic Awards showcase the diversity and excellence of contemporary clay practices in Aotearoa. Cain’s work, called The Battle, will feature alongside 30 finalists and will be exhibited from November 26, to March 5, 2023, at the Te Uru art gallery. More information is available at https://www.teuru.org.nz/