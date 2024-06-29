My absolute favourite for a more traditional brunch is Postal Service Cafe in Grey Lynn. They’ve got amazing coffee, the loveliest staff, and incredible vegan options. For a cheaper option, especially if you’re vegan, you can’t go past the amazing award-winning pies at Richoux Patisserie in Ellerslie.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Belly Worship in Mission Bay is so underrated. Don’t skip their bao! Gorgeous vibes and every single thing on their menu is a hit.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I’d probably take a visitor out for a day in Devonport. You’ve got so many options, but I’d definitely recommend exploring the tunnels at North Head or one of the many beaches, grabbing a coffee and croissant at Chateaubriant, and finishing the day with a drink and a gig at Tiny Triumphs.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

I’m a K Rd fan through and through, and I can’t go past a red wine at Verona. Or if you feel like dancing the night away, Family Bar has the best dance floor in the CBD.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I find myself in Takapuna a lot for work, performing at the Pumphouse Theatre with Tim Bray Theatre Company. I love a visit to the Takapuna Beach Cafe for great coffee and excellent views.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

The chippies from Bema Takeaway in Devonport are always excellent.

Favourite trail for a hike?

We’re so spoilt for choice! West is always best for a hike in general, but Mercer Bay Loop is such a great, short easy walk with friends. Take the seaside route there and back and be rewarded with incredible views, especially around sunset! I’d personally avoid the inland part of the loop, as it gets muddy and it’s a bit of an uphill trudge on the way back!

Favourite venue for a gig?

The Wine Cellar on K Rd is such a great place to take a punt on a random band. They also host some world-class acts as well as local experimental music. I’ve never not had an awesome night here.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I’m a massive op-shop fiend - I get most of my clothes at op-shops, and we have so many great ones to choose from in Tāmaki Makaurau. My absolute favourite is the Bargain Basement in Ellerslie, which you can find underneath the Mercy Hospice op-shop. I have found some absolute treasures here and try to stop in at least a few times a month because they change the stock all the time. You can make a little route of it by visiting the Bargain Basement, Mercy Hospice’s upstairs, and the beautifully curated SPCA op-shop on the main drag. Finish it all off with a pie from Richoux Patisserie and you’ve got yourself an awesome and thrifty day out.

Kat Glass performs in Tim Bray Theatre Company’s Five Go on an Adventure from June 29 - July 20 at the Pumphouse Theatre. For more information and tickets, click here.