New Zealand-born K-Pop dancer Rina Chae. Photo / Doug Sherring

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, K-Pop queen and choreographer Rina Chae takes us on a tour of her top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

For me, the calmer and closer the better. Omaha is definitely one of them, but my regular spot with my husband and [2-year-old] son is Castor Bay - it is a smaller beach, secluded and not as busy as the others. It’s really family-friendly for swimming, and I’m a big fan of ocean swims.

Favourite brunch spot?

I’m not a huge brunch person as I don’t eat a lot of toast or sandwiches, so it would be Asian food like dumplings and steamed rice yum cha.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Night times are crunch time for dancers so having an evening off is a treat. I prefer Asian food for dinner and Rosedale Rd on the Shore is close to me. It has plenty of good spots for it, like Bul Gob Bul Dak.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Beach, beach, beach. NZ beaches and scenery never cease to amaze visitors from overseas. My visitors are usually dance-related so we tend to find events, parties or jams to get among also.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

The night usually ends without me realising it’s ended, and clubs don’t really exist since lockdown, but after work, it will depend on the performance location and we will head somewhere nearby.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Little Goodies in Sunnynook.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I’m probably one Kiwi who is not into fish and chips but I’ll take a Pizza Hut any day. I’d rather aioli to barbecue and there needs to be plenty of cheese.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Kitekite waterfalls hiking trail has become our go-to place to take visitors, colleagues for team bonding or visitors from overseas. There are loads of trails to choose from, depending on how simple or hard you want to work out, and the waterfall is there to cool off in at the end.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I can werk (yes werk) any stage but I need a good, calm, serene green room.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

My husband finds them for me. We wear a lot of matching dance and streetwear so he will hunt them down and I’ll get the final say. It’s usually adidas, Reebok, Nike and Champion for our go-to.



