Jonny Kofoed is director of short film Diary of a Head Injury, playing at The Capitol Cinema on 6 July at Doc Edge Festival. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Auckland-based filmmaker Jonny Kofoed takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

When the kids were younger it was Cheltenham. It’s such a safe spot (pretty sure you can walk to Rangitoto Island), but now I think Muriwai for a bit of physical and visual drama.

Favourite brunch spot?

Chur Bae in the City Works Depot is pretty darn good. Always packed yet always somehow manage to find a table. Their coffee is see-through-time strength.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Right now, I’d go Bar Celeste on K Road, but that whole area has so many solid options — Cocos, Madame George, Cotto, Uncle Mans, Azabu …

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

The view from Maungauika/North Head is stunning. I think it always surprises people from out of town.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Auckland Accident and Emergency Department. The service is amazing and the facilities are state of the art.

Favourite place to get coffee?

For me, coffee is 50% hot drink and 50% dog watching. So Roost on Vinegar Lane wins on points.

Favourite fish and chip shop?

Newton Fish & Chippery. They have the weirdest opening hours. I like my chip shop to play hard to get — makes you appreciate it more.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Duder Regional Park is outstanding. It’s short and probably classed as a “farm walk”, but they pack a lot in. Views of Maraetai, old pā sites, the Hunua Ranges and Waiheke island from high up on the eastern coast.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Wine Cellar and Flying Nun (in store) for small scale. For bigger stuff, The Powerstation.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

The words bargain and Auckland don’t typically occur in the same sentence, but, if it’s fresh produce you’re after then the Asian food markets are the go. At the bottom of Khyber Pass Rd there’s a good strip from Japan Mart up to a place that’s expertly called Fruit & Vege.

