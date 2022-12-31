Emma Lewisham. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, natural skincare entrepreneur Emma Lewisham takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Little Oneroa Beach in Waiheke. My husband’s family have a home at Waiheke and we love to spend as much family time there as possible over the summer.

Favourite brunch spot?

Odettes Eatery in the City Works Depot. Our Emma Lewisham head office is also in the City Works Depot and our neighbours offer some of the most delicious, fresh food.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Definitely Daphnes Bar Taverna in the heart of Ponsonby. I love their burnt butter gnocchi and eggplant papoutsakia.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Motuihe Island, for its white sands and crystal clear waters; it’s such a beautiful representation of Aotearoa.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Probably Coco’s Cantina for an Aperol Spritz.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Chur Bae in the City Works Depot has the best coffee and nicest staff.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I love the fish and chips the Oyster Inn on Waiheke cooks.

Favourite trail for a hike?

All the beautiful walks around Waiheke Island.

Favourite venue for a gig?

The Auckland Town Hall; it’s such a beautiful and iconic building.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Tatty’s Designer Recycle always has good finds.







