My Secret Auckland: Actor Theresa Healey reveals her favourite spots in the city
2 minutes to read
Theresa Healey tells us all her favourite spots around Auckland. Photo / Supplied
NZ Herald
In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor Theresa Healey tells us her favourite place to go for a coffee, where she lovestaking out-of-town visitors and the best spot for a dinner with friends.
Favourite beach? Cheltenham with Rangitoto in the background. Or Pakiri beach when I need a rougher swim (stop mining the sand!)
Favourite brunch spot? Winona outside or GOOD DAY in Orakei.
Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends? Barulho in Parnell - fabulous food and wine.
Favourite place to take a visitor to? Piha.
Favourite spot to finish a night out? The Q Theatre bar.
Favourite place to get coffee from? Dizengoff on Ponsonby Rd.
Favourite fish and chips shop? John Dory's in Herne Bay.