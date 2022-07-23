Theresa Healey tells us all her favourite spots around Auckland. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor Theresa Healey tells us her favourite place to go for a coffee, where she loves taking out-of-town visitors and the best spot for a dinner with friends.

Favourite beach?

Cheltenham with Rangitoto in the background. Or Pakiri beach when I need a rougher swim (stop mining the sand!)

Favourite brunch spot?

Winona outside or GOOD DAY in Orakei.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Barulho in Parnell - fabulous food and wine.

Barulho's open space dining. Photo / Babiche Martens

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Piha.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

The Q Theatre bar.

Favourite place to get coffee from?

Dizengoff on Ponsonby Rd.

The half and half eggs and mushrooms dish at Dizengoff, 256 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Favourite fish and chips shop?

John Dory's in Herne Bay.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Karekare waterfall.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Cassette Nine on Vulcan Lane.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

The Dove Hospice shop in Glen Innes. Terry is fantastic.

Theresa Healey stars in Auckland Theatre Company's season of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Long Day's Journey into Night by Eugene O'Neill, now on at Q Theatre until July 30.