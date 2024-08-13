Piki Knap and Michael Murray were contestants on My Kitchen Rules NZ in 2024. Photo / TVNZ

Piki Knap and Michael Murray were contestants on My Kitchen Rules NZ in 2024. Photo / TVNZ

By RNZ

My Kitchen Rules New Zealand contestant Michael Murray died on Monday, according to an extended family member.

The family member, who did not want to be named, said they were informed Monday afternoon.

They said it was a sad time for Ngāti Rora of Ngāti Maniapoto, and all those who knew Murray.

“It’s a shock to all those who know him.”