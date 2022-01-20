Voyager 2021 media awards
Movie review: Spencer

2 minutes to read
Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer. In cinemas now.

Dominic Corry
By
Dominic Corry

Dominic Corry is a freelance entertainment writer and film critic.

Starring as Princess Diana in this uniquely unsettling film, Kristen Stewart delivers a performance that places her front and centre of the Oscar race.

Spencer chronicles three tumultuous days in Diana's life in December 1991

