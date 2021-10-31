Model 'helps mum escape jail by distracting guard' in daring break-out plan

Aída Victoria Merlano Manzanero could be jailed for 21 years. Photo / Instagram, @aidavictoriam

An Instagram model is facing trial after she helped her mum break out of jail by distracting a guard, prosecutors claim.

Aída Victoria Merlano Manzanero is on trial in Colombia facing claims that she helped her mum Aída Merlano Rebolledo to freedom.

It is alleged the model booked an appointment with the dentist at the same time her mother was also due for a check up.

Her mum Rebolledo, who was jailed for election crimes, arrived at the appointment with a prison guard who waited outside the room while she went in alone.

Using a rope that had been stored in a rucksack handed to her by her kids that the guard didn't check, Rebolledo made a daring escape out of the third-story window as bystanders looked on stunned.

The mum was then taken away on a motorcycle. She then allegedly headed for Venezuela and fled the country.

During the escape, Manzanero talked at length to the guard in a bid to distract him from her mother's antics.

While her mum was on the run, the model then started building her own profile, posing naked in handcuffs for a magazine with the tagline: "The Daughter of the Fugitive Congresswoman Confesses."

She has bagged herself 2.5 million followers on social media where she shows off her lavish lifestyle.

Her mother was eventually found in Venezuela and brought back to face trial.

Shortly after her election at the age of 38, Rebolledo had been convicted of voter fraud, corruption, and illegal possession of weapons.

She was sentenced to 15 years in jail but escaped two weeks later.

Now her daughter, brother and the dentist are being accused of being potential accomplices in her escape.

On Wednesday the influencer posted on Instagram about her trial.

"Despite getting up every day knowing that I can go to jail for 21 years, I am happy because I have the conviction that happiness is a decision that one makes every day," she said in a video.

"Be happy today because you do not know what will happen tomorrow."