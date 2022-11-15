Mike Tindall has detailed an unfortunate dancefloor encounter with his mother-in-law. Photo / ITV

Mike Tindall has detailed an unfortunate dancefloor encounter with his mother-in-law. Photo / ITV

Royal spouse Mike Tindall has revealed he once ripped his pants and accidentally flashed his underwear at his mother-in-law, Princess Anne.

The confession came during an episode of British reality TV show, I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here, which the former England rugby international is currently competing in.

Tindall told his fellow campmates on the show that he ripped his trousers during his wife Zara's 30th birthday party – although it sounds like it's a common occurrence for him.

He said he often performs a "sl*t drop" on the dancefloor at special occasions, which usually ends up tearing his trousers.

"I love a suit. My problem with suits is I over-exaggerate dancing at weddings," the 44-year-old said.

"I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff."

He then detailed what happened on the dance floor at his wife's birthday party.

"It was a disco '70s themed one; I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits - rugby player's bum and legs - so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a sl*t drop in front of my mother-in-law."

Tindall's trousers were again not up to the task and ripped in front of Princess Anne.

"It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said 'nibble my nuts'," he told his stunned I'm A Celebty... colleagues.

"As I've turned round, [Princess Anne has] gone, 'I'd rather not.' I've gone, 'I'm going,' and walked off."

Princess Anne pictured with her husband Timothy Laurence. Photo / AP

This is Tindall's second outing on a reality TV show. He also featured in a winter sports show called The Jump in 2015.

Upon entering the Australian bush for I'm A Celebrity..., Tindall told The Sun he was looking forward to the adventure.

"I was always on the fence, but I do think it will be good fun at the end of the day. That is the other thing – I like groups of people and I like things that can be good fun, so let's see. I might regret it."