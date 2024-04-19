Stuff will provide an hour-long weekday bulletin and a 30-minute bulletin on Saturdays and Sundays.Video / Corey Fleming

Mike McRoberts has revealed that with Newshub set to close in July, his own “journey as a news presenter” will end.

It was confirmed earlier this month that Warner Bros. Discovery would close the news operation in New Zealand, with the final Newshub Live bulletin set to be broadcast on July 5, reports Newshub.

The closure will mark 23 years at Newshub, formerly known as 3 News, for McRoberts.

His message to viewers is: “Ka mutu taku haerenga hei kaikawe kōrero, he haerenga i hīkoi tahi ai tatou - my journey as a news presenter is coming to an end, a journey we have walked together. Newshub’s last six o’clock bulletin ... will be my last presenting the news”.

McRoberts revealed that when he first became a journalist 40 years ago, he “could not have imagined” what an “incredible adventure” his career would become.

“This journey has taken me to some of the biggest stories around the world and to every corner of Aotearoa.

“To the wonderfully talented people I have worked alongside, to the brave and vulnerable who have trusted me to tell their stories, and to our overwhelmingly loyal and supportive audience - thank you.”

Newshub's outgoing 6pm newsreaders Mike McRoberts and Sam Hayes have worked together for 8 years. Photo / NZ Herald

McRoberts has co-hosted the news alongside presenter Sam Hayes for the past eight years, and says of the final 11 weeks by her side: “I couldn’t think of a better way to end my presenting career”.

He added that now was the time to take a step back and look for new opportunities.

He first joined TV3 in 2001, taking on a presenting role at 60 Minutes by 2002. From March 2005, he presented the 6pm news bulletin with Hilary Barry, now at TVNZ’s Seven Sharp.

Barry was replaced by Hayes in 2016.

High-profile talent such as 6pm news presenters Mike McRoberts and Samantha Hayes and new 7pm show host Ryan Bridge are set to lose their jobs as Newshub closes. Photo / Dean Purcell

Newshub’s Interim Senior Director of News described McRoberts as “a man of immense mana”.

“He has told stories of great consequence with passion, humanity, and dignity,” said Richard Sutherland, Newshub’s Interim Senior Director of News.

“He is a true leader, who I have been proud to work alongside. He kotuku rerenga tahi. A white heron flies once.”

It was announced last week that Stuff would provide a new 6pm news service to Warner Bros. Discovery after Newshub’s closure. It’s not yet been confirmed who will front the new-look service.