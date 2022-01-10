Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez becomes first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe

Pose series trailer starring Evan Peters and Kate Mara series. Video / TV promos via YouTube

Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez has become the first transgender person to win a Golden Globe.

The actress has earned a Golden Globe for her role of "house mother" Bianca Rodriguez, in the show Pose, the highly anticipated win marks the first time a transgender person has been nominated for a lead acting role in a prime-time TV series Globe and also won it.

But despite this, the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards has been uneventful with no ceremony to speak of, which unfortunately means fans won't get to see Rodriguez take the Globe home.

Due to a lack of diversity among nominees and judges, the awards have received mass amounts of backlash and boycotting by celebrities resulting in the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards not being televised or attended by celebrities.

Neil Phillips who was recently appointed Chief Diversity Officer of The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) spoke in regards to the recent backlash, commenting, "This is a necessary phase of progress, realising meaningful and lasting transformation. Action and change require action and being."

Rodriguez made headlines mid last year after being nominated for an Emmy – the nod found her becoming one of only three transgender people to be nominated in the award show's history.

However, the actress lost to Olivia Colman - for her portrayal as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, and fans were quick to call out the Emmy's snub. Comedian and film-maker Sampson McCormick took to Twitter to share his thoughts, "No matter what the 'industry voters' say— MJ Rodriguez is a winner in our eyes and is doing an incredible job amplifying trans voices on television and in media."

Only minutes after the stars Golden Globe win fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

