Michael Parekōwhai's 'A Peak in Darien' sets $2m+ New Zealand art auction record

Michael Parekōwhai's 'A Peak in Darien' has set an New Zealand art auction record. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

Michael Parekōwhai's A Peak in Darien has set a new record in New Zealand's highest-grossing art auction of all time.

The work sold for $2,051,900 during the first part of Art + Object's two-day Burr/Tatham Collection auction yesterday, eclipsing the previous record for a New Zealand artist which was achieved by Colin McCahon's 'The Canoe Tainui' when it sold for $1.58 million in 2016.

The record sale price also saw Parekōwhai's work become the most expensive artwork by any artist sold in a New Zealand auction. That title was previously held by Banksy's 'Keep it Real' which sold for $1.7m in March of this year.

Over $15m in sales were achieved during the two-night auction, the highest-grossing in New Zealand history, of works from the collection of the late Adrian Burr and Peter Tatham.

More than 1300 people bid over the two auctions.

Two Colin McCahon works, 'St Matthew: Lightning' and 'Entombment after Titian,' sold for $1,961,375 and $1,093,090 respectively, making it the first time in New Zealand art auction history three sales of more than $1m were achieved in a single night.

Colin McCahon's 'St Matthew: Lightning' sold for $1,961,375. Photo / Supplied

Other works to receive record prices included Shane Cotton's 'Tiki' ($615,570) and Bill Hammond's 'Living Large No.7' ($531,000).

"We are overwhelmed and humbled by the interest from all over New Zealand in this beautiful collection and are thrilled that all of these significant pieces have found new homes," Art + Object founders Leigh Melville and Ben Plumbly said in a statement.

"Almost all of the purchasers are local, both private collectors, galleries and museums, ensuring these important works by New Zealand's greatest artists stay in Aotearoa to be appreciated by generations to come."

- RNZ