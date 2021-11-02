Michael Jackson's son 'Blanket' is all grown up in rare TV appearance backing climate-change efforts

In a rare television appearance, Michael Jackson’s son Bigi calls for action on climate change. Video / ITV

Michael Jackson's rarely seen youngest child Bigi Jackson, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II but always known as "Blanket", has made a rare public statement supporting climate-change efforts.

The 19-year-old spoke about his commitment to increasing awareness of climate change at a Halloween fundraiser hosted at his family's Los Angeles estate.

Bigi told Good Morning Britain at the Thriller Night Halloween Party: "I do think it's important that we all know about it," Bigi said of climate change in the lead-up to the United Nations' COP26 summit. "And I think we have some work to do, but our generation knows how important it is."

"There's a lot of history in this house and the studio here," Bigi explained of the Jacksons' Hayvenhurst compound where the party was held. "That's what he [Michael Jackson] was all about. That's what each of us want to do: make things that people can enjoy and hopefully benefit their lives."

Bigi Jackson (right) attended a Halloween party hosted by his elder brother, Prince Jackson, thrown to raise funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. Photo / Getty Images

The party which was hosted by Bigi's elder brother, Prince Jackson, aimed to raise funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, a charity aimed at improving the lives of inner-city youth.

Bigi was sadly just 7 years old when his father, Michael Jackson, died in 2009 at the age of 50.

Born via a surrogate, the identity of Bigi's biological mother has never been revealed. His siblings, Paris and Prince, are the product of their father's brief marriage to Debbie Rowe in the late 1990s.

Prince Jackson (left), Blanket Jackson (now known as "Bigi") and Paris Jackson at a tribute concert for their late father, Michael Jackson, in 2011. Photo / Getty Images

Traditionally shy of the spotlight, Bigi made headlines last year when he purchased a $2.6 million luxury home shortly after his 18th birthday. The luxury property, located in Calabasas, California, features six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, with custom-made glass-and-wrought iron front doors.