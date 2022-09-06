The singer said he is "not loving" his career as much as he should be. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Bublé has hinted to fans that he may be quitting music soon.

The singer, 46, who has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, admitted weeks after having his fourth child that he is "close" to quitting music in order to be a full-time father.

He also said he is "not loving" his career as much as he should and wants to spend more time with his wife Luisana Lopilato, 35, and their children Noah, nine, Elias, six, Vida, four, and Cielo, who was born last month.

Speaking on That Gaby Roslin Podcast, he said: "I think I'm not loving it as much, I think I'm getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be a dad.

"I have this picture in my head, of just me in a field with my kids and Ed Sheeran's kids and we're just hugging each other and picnicking and getting drunk."

The crooner – preparing to head on another world tour later this month – said he often has to remind himself how lucky he is if he is not "feeling" his work.

He added that the idea of becoming a full-time dad was a "fantasy", with few people "brave" enough to make the choice.

Bublé said: "I don't know a friend who doesn't have the same thought, I mean we never do it. We never seem to really do it, very few of us are brave enough to say, 'No, I just want to do this', but I think it's a fantasy."

He took two years off when his eldest son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, before the boy made a full recovery.

Bublé also claimed he would have been more successful if he had not started a family, and thinks about what could have been 'all the time'.

He admitted: "You can't do both successfully. Relatively, you can have success, but I think one always suffers.

"It's funny, if you talk to my manager, he's a beautiful guy, but he's managed a lot of big careers. He'd say flat out, 'If Bublé didn't get married and have those kids he'd be a bigger star, easily, truthfully… my manager always says to me, 'It isn't tough to make the decisions. kid, it's tough to live with the consequences of those decisions."

Bublé and Luisana got engaged in 2009 and were married two years later, in 2011.

In February, she showed her latest growing baby bump in his new music video, 'I'll Never Not Love You'.

Luisana said on Instagram after having their fourth baby: "From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!!

"Thank God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad."