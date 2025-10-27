JELLY ROLL AND SHABOOZEY

Two of the biggest names in country hip-hop fusion make their New Zealand debut on the grassy knolls of the Western Springs Outer Field. Former convict Jelly Roll (Jason Bradley DeFord) turned his life around through music and has since become an international sensation lauded for his raw and honest songwriting. Liar and Need a Favour have become radio play staples over here, and Kiwis can expect plenty of emotion and heart. Shaboozey (Collins Obinna Chibueze), with his Grammy-nominated hit A Bar Song (Tipsy), will also add some upbeat, bizzarro, yet wholesome hoedown vibes to the Western Springs ‘paddock’.

Where: The Outer Fields at Western Springs, Auckland

When: November 8, 2025

Diljit Dosanjh will bring a taste of Bollywood to Spark Arena. Photo / Getty

DILJIT DOSANJH

While we see plenty of acts from the United States and United Kingdom grace our shores, it’s refreshing to see a rise in artists from other corners of the globe performing at some of our best venues. Diljit is one of India’s biggest stars on stage and screen, having made his mark in Bollywood cinema as well as with his own Punjabi music content. From his humble roots singing Kirtan (traditional devotional singing) to becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella in 2023, his charisma and explosive energy appeal to fans and novices of the genre.

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

When: November 13, 2025

Sir Cliff Richard has sold more than 250 million records over his career, with 14 number one hits. Photo / Michelle Kloboucnik

SIR CLIFF RICHARD

In the prime of his career, Sir Cliff was touted by the tabloids as the British equivalent of Elvis Presley. While he might not be able to swing his hips like he used to, that hasn’t stopped the 85-year-old from continually touring the world with his catalogue of hits like Devil Woman and We Don’t Talk Anymore. It will be interesting to see whether the theatre-style format will bring a different feeling to the proceedings, with the singer’s previous NZ shows held at arenas and Mission Estate Winery in Napier.

Where and when:

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland - November 14 and November 15, 2025

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington - November 17, 2025

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch - November 19, 2025

Global style icon Lenny Kravitz will come our way in November.

LENNY KRAVITZ

Fans who have been waiting a lifetime to see this soul rocker and fashion icon will be thinking the same thing: “Lenny Kravitz is finally gonna come my way!” The Fly Away singer makes his first-ever New Zealand appearance at Auckland’s Spark Arena next month. Expect plenty of hip thrusting, smooth guitar licks, and hair all over the place when Kravitz, now 61 and not at all showing it, takes the stage. We can only expect American Woman and It Ain’t over Til It’s Over to bring back plenty of flashbacks of leather, love, and bad decisions.

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

When: November 15, 2025

Doja Cat's high-energy pop blend will bring the heat to Spark Arena. Photo / Getty

DOJA CAT

The announcement for this show only came in August - a welcome surprise to anyone following Doja Cat’s (Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) meteoric rise since her initial TikTok song stardom. Known for her “weird but fun” vibe, funky fashion, and of course her musical ability, the rapper-singer extraordinaire was named one of TIME magazine’s most influential people of 2023 and continues to make her mark on pop culture. At her New Zealand outing, fans can expect pyrotechnics, fire, and a myriad of hits from Say So to Paint the Town Red.

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

When: November 18, 2025

James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich of Metallica are set to blow Eden Park away in November. Photo / Getty

METALLICA

Fifteen years after they metaphorically blew the roof off Vector Arena, and seven years after cancelling their highly anticipated Mt Smart shows, the band who are among the founding fathers of thrash metal are finally returning to Aotearoa for one massive Eden Park show. Selling out in record time, this leg of Metallica’s M72 world tour promises “unique stadium production” that will provide “a complete 360-degree view of the show”. Kiwi metalheads will likely get to hear hits like Enter Sandman and Master of Puppets in all their glory, with James Hetfield and his motley crew at full voice after taking a well-needed break from touring all those years ago.

Where: Eden Park, Auckland

When: November 19, 2025

Tool last played in Auckland at Spark Arena in 2020. Photo / Michelle Bakker

TOOL

Metal fans rejoice, November will definitely see you get your fix, as Tool tears down Spark Arena for two shows just a week after Metallica bids us farewell. The alternative metal icons are no strangers to Kiwi shores, having performed at the same venue right before the Covid pandemic hit in 2020. Maynard James Keenan and his crew aren’t only set to bring the noise, they will also bring a mind-numbing visual spectacle of epic proportions, powering through hits like Schism and Stinkfist.

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

When: November 22 and 23, 2025 (First show sold out)

Scotsman Lewis Capaldi will bring his trademark humour to Kiwi shores. Photo / Getty Images)

LEWIS CAPALDI

The Scottish king of croon’s return to music after a two-year musical hiatus was welcome news to many fans - particularly Kiwi crowds who haven’t seen Capaldi since 2020. A blisteringly honest Glastonbury set earlier this year teased new music, classic hits, and a return to his wisecracking ways. New Zealand audiences can expect to hear the latest chart-topper Survive, as well as favourites like Before You Go and Pointless. Performing two arena shows (as opposed to previous Town Hall outings) is a testament to his meteoric rise and wide appeal, and hopefully, the audience will be in full voice to sing along and create some very special moments.

Where and when:

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch – November 30, 2025

Spark Arena, Auckland – December 2, 2025

New Year’s Festivals

Star of stage and screen Kid Cudi will make his Rhythm and Vines debut this year. Photo / Getty. Supplied

RHYTHM AND VINES

The biggest New Year’s Festival in New Zealand arguably also has the best line-up. US rap and TV megastar Kid Cudi is a huge get for organisers, considering how rarely he performs on this side of the world, and Turnstile is one of the freshest sounds in punk rock right now. There’s also a stacked Kiwi line-up that includes crowd favourites L.A.B and Hori Shaw, and bass heads can sleep easy knowing that Wilkinson will play Afterglow (hopefully around the New Year’s countdown). With the first sunrise of the new year, great local food options and plenty of space, R&V is the go-to location for those wanting to feel the vibes of Glasto/Coachella without leaving the country.

Where: Waiohika Estate, Gisborne

When: December 28 (campers), 29, 30 and 31, 2025

Rhythm and Alps returns for its 15th year with a dazzling lineup. Photo / Michael Trillo

RHYTHM AND ALPS

Nestled in the picturesque Cardrona Valley and oozing with talent, R&A is everything you could want from a resort region festival. If you are coming from anywhere but the South Island, it will likely cost you a pretty penny to get there, but it’s worth it to be able to witness the Synthony orchestra smash out club hits, and Rudimental provide the ultimate serotonin rush with Feel The Love. Like Rhythm and Vines, there’s also no shortage of homegrown talent from the likes of The Black Seeds, Lady Shaka, and Corrella, to name a few. Also, a bus from Queenstown means not having to stay onsite should that not be your thing.

Where: Robrosa Station, Cardrona

When: December 29, 30, and 31, 2025

Northern Bass is Northland's electronic haven. Photo / Supplied

NORTHERN BASS

If you like electronic, bass, and grime music, this is the festival for you. Some of the UK and New Zealand’s best selectors, rappers, and DJs will come together on rolling farmland near Mangawhai for two days to throw one hell of a New Year’s party. From midday right up until the early hours of the morning, expect to hear the bold lyrics of Aitch, the throwback flow of Dizzee Rascal, and the liquid drum and bass of honorary Kiwi Alix Perez thrown in there for good measure. Just make sure you pack some gumboots, as the farmland can get muddy if it’s raining.

Where: Worsfold Farm, Kaiwaka

When: December 30 and 31, 2025

Savage performing on the main stage at Rolling Meadows in 2023. Photo / Rolling Meadows NZ

ROLLING MEADOWS

Last year, Kiwis “released their inhibitions” with Natasha Bedingfield. This year, Rolling Meadows in Christchurch will see them “ready to love” early 2000s superstar JoJo, along with an eclectic mix of local and international acts. Aitch is making the most of his time in New Zealand with a stop down south, joining drum and bass heavyweight K Motionz for this festival. Previously hosted at The Bone Line winery, this year it has moved to a 62ha site on Lower Styx Rd, surrounded by Bottle Lake Forest, so nice and close for those commuting from the city or airport.

Where: Bottle Lake Forest, Christchurch

When: December 29,30, and 31, 2025

January

David Byrne. Photo / Shervin Lainez

DAVID BYRNE

When he was last here in 2018, David Byrne started his show holding a model brain and singing to his audience, then going on to perform a visual and aural spectacle that blew people away. The Talking Heads frontman and artist brings his trademark absurdity (and hits) back to Spark Arena early next year, in line with his recent album release Who Is the Sky?, which explores finding joy in the mundane. Yes, you probably will get Road To Nowhere, but also look for deeper cuts from Byrne’s extensive discography, and keep a close eye on how his incredible band operates.

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

When: January 14, 2026

Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour sees the singer return to his "second home" of New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

ED SHEERAN

He can’t get enough of Kiwi crowds and has even expressed interest in living in Wellington, so it’s no secret loop-pedal legend Ed Sheeran is coming back to tour his new album Play. The fittingly titled Loop Tour will see Sheeran grace stadiums with his signature 360-degree stage, belting out ballads like Galway Girl, Shape of You, and recent bilingual hit Azizam. Expect plenty of banter, cool visual elements and some big singalongs when this crowd-pleasing pop superstar makes his welcome return.

Where and when:

Go Media Stadium, Auckland- January 16 and 17, 2026

Sky Stadium, Wellington - January 21, 2026

Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch - January 24 and January 25, 2026

Iggy Pop rocked the Big Day Out back in 2006 and he's back this year for another go. Photo / Richard Robinson

IGGY POP AND JOAN JETT

The Godfather of Punk and the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll together for one epic summer showdown? Count me in. Iggy is a man who refuses to give up, and (always with his shirt off) continues to amaze with his stage presence. The Passenger will no doubt get the regional crowds swinging and Lust For Life is set to bring more of that explosive energy the singer is renowned for. Adding to this, people can get prepared to stomp and clap to the driving beat of I Love Rock n Roll with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Where and when:

Taupō Amphitheatre, Taupō - January 24, 2026

Sherriff Block Arena, Whitianga - January 26, 2026

Three Parks Outdoor Arena, Wānaka - January 31, 2026

Grammy-nominated DJ FISHER will perform in Mount Manganui at Bay Oval, marking the first-ever music event for the venue. Photo / Aaron Moffitt

FISHER

With a crowd of 24,000, this pro-surfer turned DJ pulled off the biggest ever headline electronic music show in New Zealand’s history at Auckland’s Victoria Park in 2025. His laidback, Aussie mentality has clearly struck a chord with Kiwis and his thumping house beats are up there with some of the best right now. The Grammy nominee’s next concert here will be Bay Oval’s first major music event, with the hitmaker set to make history for the second time around. House heads get ready to lose it; this one’s for you.

Where: Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui

When: January 31, 2026

February

Chappell Roan will headline Laneway 2026.

ST. JEROME’S LANEWAY FESTIVAL

From this year’s Brat Summer to 2026’s Pink Pony Club, Western Springs has become summer’s pinnacle of pop culture. But it’s not just Laneway’s headliner Chapel Roan who will bring the noise - there’s an incredible mix of artists ranging from Tait Music Prize winner Mokotron to UK indie sensations Wet Leg. Those who have been before will know that, while packed, there’s lots of space between the stages (one even nestled in Western Springs Park). But best bring some sunscreen and a hat because it gets stinking hot out there on the field,

Where: Western Springs, Auckland

When: February 5, 2026

Country star Lainey Wilson brings her Whirlwind World Tour down under in February. Photo / Getty

LAINEY WILSON

Get ready to don your cowboy hats, boots and bell bottoms, because February is well and truly a month of country. And what better way to kick it off than one of the biggest names on the scene. Lainey Wilson’s sweet, southern-tinged ballads are going to bring a slice of Nashville to Spark Arena, with hit Watermelon Moonshine, that was used in Yellowstone, sure to have us all slow dancing in our seats. Known for her outgoing personality, chances are she’ll likely have plenty to say about her first time in Aotearoa as well.

Where and when:

Spark Arena, Auckland - February 6, 2026

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch - February 8, 2026

Lorde performing during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025. Photo / Getty Images

LORDE

“Have I ever missed a New Zealand show?” Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor told journalists at this year’s Aotearoa Music Awards. The answer now is clearly no, because she’s bringing her Ultrasound World Tour back home for two arena dates only. From walking on a treadmill while singing, to opening herself up through both her music and commentary, judging by previous concerts, Lorde’s Kiwi gigs are poised as a special homecoming full of meaning and vocal mastery. Setlists hint that songs from her No. 1 album Virgin will be played, as will classics like Royals and Tennis Court.

Where and when:

Spark Arena, Auckland - February 11, 2026

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch - February 13, 2026

Jason Aldean is often said to be in the Holy Trinity of country artists. Photo / Getty Images

JASON ALDEAN

Arguably one of the best voices ever to perform the genre, Jason Aldean has been touted by fans as being in the ‘Holy Grail’ of country artists alongside the likes of Luke Combs and Garth Brooks. Always ready to speak his mind, Aldean is sure to bring some strong opinions, and a barrage of hits spanning his decades-long career. Just like Lainey Wilson days before him, it will be the Dirt Road Anthem singer’s first time in New Zealand.

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

When: February 19, 2026

Since 2015, Electric Avenue has fostered a reputation for top talent attraction and rapid growth welcoming around 40,000 fans per day. Photo / Supplied

ELECTRIC AVENUE FESTIVAL

Those attending this already sold-out event will witness one of the greatest reformations of all time, with Split Enz reforming nearly 18 years after they last played together. While being a part of history is one reason to attend, the festival has the biggest electronic act of the moment, Australian house maestro Dom Dolla, to headline day two. Add this to Ocean Alley, Pendulum, Becky Hill and plenty of other international acts, you’ve essentially got the Coachella of the South Island waiting for you.

Where: Hagley Park, Christchurch

When: February 27 and 28, 2026

Musicians Joel Madden and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte are ready to rock with Kiwi crowds. Photo / Getty

LIVE AT THE DOMAIN FEATURING GOOD CHARLOTTE

Ending the Kiwi summer gig calendar is a dose of nostalgic pop-punk from the Madden brothers and their band Good Charlotte. Last here in 2017, The Anthem hitmakers are rearing for another go round, this time in front of what will likely be their biggest New Zealand audience yet within Auckland Domain. Jacksonville rockers Yellowcard will start the party, and other special guests will also make this the ultimate 2000s throwback event.

Where: Auckland Domain, Auckland

When: February 27, 2026

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.