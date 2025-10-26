David Harbour and Lily Allen split in February of this year amidst rumours of Harbour's infidelity. Photo / Jeff Moore, PA Images for Getty

A woman has identified herself as having had an affair with David Harbour, days after his estranged wife Lily Allen released an album about his alleged infidelity.

Natalie Tippett confirmed she engaged in a relationship with Harbour while working as a costume designer on one of his films, the Daily Mail reports.

Tippett claims she began an affair with Harbour after meeting the actor on the New Orleans set of We Have A Ghost in 2021 but refused to elaborate further on the scandal, telling the publication “I just don’t feel comfortable talking about it at the moment”.

Allen’s recent album West End Girl alludes to Harbour’s affairs with other women, particularly with ‘Madeline,’ who is the subject of the song of the same name.

The track supposedly quotes private text messages the woman exchanged with Allen, reassuring her the affair had “only ever been about sex”.