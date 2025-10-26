David Harbour and Lily Allen split in February of this year amidst rumours of Harbour's infidelity. Photo / Jeff Moore, PA Images for Getty
A woman has identified herself as having had an affair with David Harbour, days after his estranged wife Lily Allen released an album about his alleged infidelity.
Natalie Tippett confirmed she engaged in a relationship with Harbour while working as a costume designer on one of his films, the DailyMail reports.
Tippett claims she began an affair with Harbour after meeting the actor on the New Orleans set of We Have A Ghost in 2021 but refused to elaborate further on the scandal, telling the publication “I just don’t feel comfortable talking about it at the moment”.
Allen’s recent album West End Girl alludes to Harbour’s affairs with other women, particularly with ‘Madeline,’ who is the subject of the song of the same name.
The track supposedly quotes private text messages the woman exchanged with Allen, reassuring her the affair had “only ever been about sex”.
In April, he told GQ Magazine discussing his relationship with Allen would only cater to “a salacious s***-show of humiliation”.
“I’m protective of the people and the reality of my life”, he said, “there’s no use in that form of engaging [with tabloid news] because it’s all based on hysterical hyperbole”.
But Allen has been open about the end of their four-year marriage, admitting she had checked herself into a treatment facility for “emotional turmoil” in February, according to Page Six.
She told Vogue the 2025 album was not “all gospel”, but “inspired by what went on in the relationship”.
The pair were married by a Las Vegas Elvis impersonator in September 2020, sharing photos of the low-key ceremony on social media.
“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic”, Harbour wrote on Instagram.