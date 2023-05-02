Jessica Chastain had many fans baffled with her brand new look. Photo / Getty Images

Jessica Chastain had many fans baffled with her brand new look. Photo / Getty Images

While the stars played it relatively safe at this year’s Met Gala event, there was one celebrity who changed their look so drastically almost nobody recognised them.

Known for her signature luscious red locks and Jessica Rabbit vibe, A-lister Jessica Chastain debuted a brand new look on the white carpet in the ultimate ode to Karl Lagerfeld.

Wearing dark sunglasses and a Gucci black tiered gown with sheer black opera gloves, the stand-out moment for the actress came in her fresh platinum mane – the colour, while warmer than Lagerfeld’s toned silver still a touching nod to the late designer.

Jessica Chastain shocked fans with her new look. Photo / Getty Images

Taking to Instagram before walking the carpet, the actress said, “Any guesses who’s my inspo for tonight?” earning plenty of replies like Cruella, Lady Gaga and even The Devil Wears Prada character, Miranda Priestley but of course, there was only one right answer.

Later, while speaking to The Cut on the Met Gala carpet, she assured fans the look isn’t here to stay, “It’s not forever,” she told the camera. “It’s for Karl,” she said before revealing her major transformation is actually a wig.

It’s one of a handful of standout moments on the Met Gala carpet which also saw popstar, Doja Cat dress up as a cat.

Doja Cat attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty". Photo / Getty Images

Wearing a hooded Oscar de la Renta gown complete with cat ears, silver sequins, a backless feature, and a mermaid silhouette that extended into a white feathered train, the singer dazzled in an outfit meant to embody Lagerfeld’s beloved white Burmese cat, Choupette.

Also paying homage to the designer’s beloved cat was actor Jared Leto who wore a full-body cat costume.

Jared Leto showed up to the Met Gala in a giant costume resembling Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's cat. https://t.co/2jJ7tDbL0K pic.twitter.com/OATdmYGq5B — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 2, 2023

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the House of Gucci actor said, “I knew Karl. He was always such a kind man to me. I could just imagine him looking down with a big smile on his face, seeing Choupette in all his glory. So it’s a pleasure to be here to support this benefit.”

This year’s theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, an homage to the imagination and creativity of Lagerfeld, the longtime designer of Chanel, Fendi, and his own line, who died in 2019 and helped shape not just the modern wardrobe, but the modern fashion world.

Lagerfeld famously hated retrospectives — “I don’t want to see all those old dresses”— he once said (he said a lot of things and often seemed to revel in being politically incorrect) — so this is conceived more as an exploration of his aesthetics.