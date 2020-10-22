Melanie Griffith, 63, stuns fans in lingerie photos

Melanie Griffith has proven age is just a number, looking stunning in a lingerie set worn to promote breast cancer awareness month. Photo / Supplied

Melanie Griffith has proven that age is just a number in sensational new lingerie photos.

The 63-year-old posed at her home wearing a pink lingerie set as she promoted breast cancer awareness month.

Wearing Kit Undergarments, the actress hoped to raise money for the Women's Cancer Research Fund.

"I'm wearing the Classic Demi Bra in Rose (size 32DD) and the High-Waist Boy Brief in Rose (size 2)," she wrote.

The brand stated that a portion of the sales from the stunning set would go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Two years ago, the actress revealed that she had cancerous tissue removed from her nose, in a "scary" operation.

She said: "It's a scary thing when you're an actress and you depend on your face for work. But I realize I have to put a Band-Aid on it, and it's fine. I just look like a dork."

While her face is her moneymaker, she noted that it doesn't matter anymore because of her age.

She added: "It's a different deal when you're older. And we're old. I don't mean it badly, and I don't mean it like, 'Oh, poor me,' or anything like that. It's just a different deal when you're an older person. It's different from being the hot stuff to being the old hot stuff."

But that wasn't her only health scare.

Nine years ago she was diagnosed with epilepsy after suffering from two seizures while on a yacht in France during the Cannes Film Festival.

She said: "I had this major grand mal seizure and they took me to the hospital in Cannes and then brought me back to the boat.

"And then I had another seizure and I went back [to the hospital]. They did the EEG and started to look at it seriously.

"When I came back [to the US], I was diagnosed with epilepsy and nobody had said to me over a period of 20 years, no one paid enough attention to even diagnose me."

Melanie is the mother to Stella whom she shares with ex Antonio Banderas, and daughter Dakota Johnson with ex Don Johnson, and a son Alexander from her second husband Steven Bauer.