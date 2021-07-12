Megan Fox publicly asks supermodel Adriana Lima out on a date

Fox asked if she could wine and dine Lima at celebrity haunt Nobu. Photo / Supplied

Megan Fox isn't holding back. The bisexual star has got caught up in a very flirty exchange on Instagram with supermodel Adriana Lima.

Over the weekend, 40-year-old Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima took to Instagram to share a side-by-side picture of her and actress Megan Fox. The pair looked strikingly similar with make up by their shared artist Patrick Ta.

Adriana Lima attends the 2019 FN Achievement Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Lima captioned the post "@meganfox if you ever need a body double in one of your movies, hit me up, my only request is …. We share the same makeup artist @patrickta".

To everyone's surprise, 35-year-old Fox then took to the comments, leaving a very playful and flirty message for Lima.

"But what if I need a girlfriend … can I hit you up for that as well?" Fox wrote. "Patrick can still be involved somehow. He can do our makeup when I take you to Nobu."

Lima took no time in responding to Fox's cheeky request, "It's a date see you tonight at Nobu."

Lima and Fox agreed to go on a date to Nobu. Photo / Instagram

Fox, who is openly bisexual, has spoken about her sexuality in the past. In 2008, she told GQ, "Olivia Wilde is so sexy she makes me want to strangle a mountain ox with my bare hands."

Fox is currently dating her "soulmate", Machine Gun Kelly. The pair have been official for over a year now.

In a recent interview, Kelly said of the pair's relationship, "She's like the earth. When it's summer, it's the hottest summer. When it's winter, it's the most amazing chill. In the fall and spring, it's a beautiful transition. She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life."

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The Transformers actress asserted that her relationship with Kelly was not the cause of her divorce from Brian Austin Green, recently telling InStylethat he had "nothing to do with it".

Megan Fox attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Kelly, 31, and Fox, 35, met while filming Randall Emmett's Midnight in the Switchgrass and were first photographed together in May 2020. Green – who shares three sons with Fox – confirmed that month that they'd been "apart" since the end of 2019.