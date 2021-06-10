Kourtney Kardashian shares photo of vial of boyfriend Travis Barker's blood

Kourtney Kardashian reshared an image of a vial of Travis Barker's blood on her Instagram stories. Photo / Instagram

Because it seems to be the only way to show your affection if you are a celebrity, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are sharing their blood.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, shared a photo of a vial of blood to her Instagram stories on Monday. The photo shows the vial, which appears to be medical, rather than fashion-related, with Barker's name on it.

Blink 182 rocker, Barker, 45 originally shared the vial of blood on his own social media and it was then on- shared by Kardashian as an unexplained display of support/affection/other.

While there are no details about what, if any, medical treatment Barker is receiving, sources at Page Six claim to have seen the couple going in and out of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on several occasions.

Kardashian and Barker have been dating for around six months, first going public with their relationship in January. Kardashian was previously married to Scott Disick, with whom she has three children.

This is, of course, far from the first time a celebrity couple have bled for love. Barker's close friend, Machine Gun Kelly, recently explained why he wears a vial of girlfriend, Megan Fox's, blood around his neck.

Megan Fox reportedly gave her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, a vial of her blood before she went on an overseas trip without him. Photo / Getty Images

Early in their relationship, Fox, 35, was going overseas and Kelly, 31, who did not have a passport at the time, was concerned about not being able to see her. "I was kind of freaking out, like, 'You're gonna leave, and I can't even come see you,'" Kelly explained on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever," Kelly said. "She gave me her DNA."

Going further back in celebrity history, who could forget Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thorton? The pair met in 1999 on the set of Pushing Tin and married after just two months of dating in 2000. They split in 2003, with Thornton later stating that their relationship was a very "crazy time" due to the intense media scrutiny.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton were married from 2000-2003 and Thornton famously wore Jolie's blood around his neck. Photo / Getty Images

When asked in 2014 about the blood vials the couple famously exchanged, Thornton explained: "Vial of blood is very simple," the 59-year-old said.

"You know those lockets you buy that are clear and you put a picture of your grannie in and wear it around your neck? She bought two of those. We were apart a lot because she's off making Tomb Raider and I'm making Monster's Ball.

"She thought it would be interesting and romantic if we took a little razorblade and sliced our fingers, smeared a little blood on these lockets and you wear it around your neck just like you wear your son or daughter's baby hair in one. Same thing."

Is it really the same though? Is it?