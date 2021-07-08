Megan Fox on brutal Hollywood treatment: 'I was brought out and stoned'

When Megan Fox was honest about how she was treated, she says the fallout was 'brutal'. Photo / Getty Images

When Megan Fox was honest about how she was treated, she says the fallout was 'brutal'. Photo / Getty Images

Megan Fox has opened up about her rise to fame and why she retreated from the spotlight.

The Transformers star spoke to InStyle, and reflected on the aftermath of when she spoke out about the hypersexualisation of women.

Fox infamously slammed director Michael Bay in a 2009 interview with Wonderland magazine - "he wants to be like Hitler on sets," she said at the time. She suggested she was upset with how the director filmed her.

And in a 2009 interview, Fox claimed Bay told her to dance under a waterfall at just 15 years of age.

"I had just turned 15 and I was an extra in Bad Boys II. They were shooting this club scene and they brought me in and I was wearing a stars and stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and six-inch heels," she told Jimmy Kimmel in 2009.

The actress was subsequently dropped from the third movie in The Transformers franchise, although Bay said in an interview with GQ executive producer Steven Spielberg was behind the decision.

"And then suddenly everybody's like, 'Wait a second. We shouldn't have done that. Let's bring her back.'"

After the 2009 movie Jennifer's Body she retreated from the spotlight, and in 2020 she had an important realisation when viewing one of her old movies, Jonah Hex.

"I took all my crystals, and I set up my little temple inside my room. I turned on this massive TV, and Jonah Hex was on, which got panned in the press. It was supposed to be terrible."

But when she was watching the movie, she realised her performances weren't as bad as critics made it seem at the time.

"That night, I stayed up and promised myself that I would never live one more day of my life from fear. I came home, and my whole life changed. I got a divorce and I started working more and doing more things," Fox said. She divorced her husband, actor Brian Austin Green, and is now in a relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly.

"Then literally everything exploded from there," she said.

Fox plans to play the roles she wants to from now on, and has ambitions to play a Marvel or DC comics character.

"I don't give a f***. Give me an MTV award. I don't need a f**king Bafta."