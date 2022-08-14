Veteran NZ actor Marshall Napier has passed away, aged 70. Photo / NZ OnScreen

McLeod's Daughters actor Marshall Napier has died aged 70, after a short battle with brain cancer.

The Wellington-born thespian, who has starred in a string of New Zealand and Australian TV shows and films over the years, passed away on Sunday surrounded by family.

His daughter, fellow McLeod's Daughters star Jessica Napier, announced the sad news on social media.

"It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my beautiful dad Marshall Napier. After a short and intense battle with brain cancer he left us this morning. He was peaceful and surrounded by family," Jessica wrote on Instagram.

"Dad you are one of a kind and I can't even understand what the world will be like without you in it. Your charisma and charm was second to none. Your creativity and intellect was my inspiration. I love you so much and feel completely lost without you. I'm glad that you can soar free of the pain and confusion."

Marshall Napier forged a successful acting career playing strong supporting roles in a swathe of Kiwi and Aussie TV dramas and films. His numerous credits include The Governor, Goodbye Pork Pie, Came a Hot Friday, Blue Heelers, Babe and Water Rats.

One of the last roles Napier played was a Northland farmer struggling with his wife's death in the 2019 film Bellbird. Northspur, his final movie, will be released later this year.

Napier played Harry Ryan on McLeod's Daughters for five years from 2001.

Was fortunate enough to work with incredible Marshall Napier on City Homicide. Me as the young punk, him the wily old fox. The odd couple. I didn’t know how lucky I was. — Daniel MacPherson (@DanMacPherson) August 14, 2022

Vale the great Marshall Napier. You helped me as a young man, more than you'll ever know. X — Anthony Hayes (@theanthonyhayes) August 14, 2022

Fellow Australian showbiz stars have paid tribute to the actor.

Doctor Doctor actor Rodger Corser wrote on Jessica's post, "What a commanding presence he was on a screen and stage. Always loved working with your Dad, a drier wit you could not find."

Packed to the Rafters actress Rebecca Gibney said, "So sorry for your loss Jess. Marshall was such a beautiful man and a wonderful actor."