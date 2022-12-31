Matty McLean and Ryan Teece officially tied the knot on New Year's Eve. Photo / Instagram

It’s been a massive week for celebrity weddings in Aotearoa, with Breakfast presenter Matty McLean tying the knot with real estate agent Ryan Teece, and comedians Laura Daniel and Joseph Moore also saying ‘I do’.

They come a few days after golfing World No. 1 Lydia Ko wed her beau Chung Jun in South Korea and Black Fern legends Portia Woodman and Renee Wickliffe tied the knot after a hectic year.

McLean and Teece exchanged vows at a seaside location at Muriwai Beach on New Year’s Eve and posted in the days leading up to the wedding sharing their excitement.

Tagging the West Auckland beach, McLean shared: “Everyone’s starting to arrive for our wedding, and honestly it’s a VIBE”.

And the guest list did not disappoint with Seven Sharp presenter Hilary Barry and ZM host Vaughan Smith, as well as wife Sharde all in attendance and featured in Instagram posts.

However, at least one of his Breakfast co-hosts wasn’t in attendance, with Indira Stewart wishing McLean well on Instagram from Australia. “Here’s to many more years full of joy, laughter and overflowing love,” she shared.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing with McLean posting he had an unexpected guest arrive the day before the wedding.

“It’s the night before our wedding, we’re just heading down to the beach to go and watch the sunset and I just wanted to show you this,” Mclean said, pointing to a pimple on his forehead.

“Something has decided to arrive the day before our wedding,” Mclean laughed.

Teece added: “Who knew there was going to be three of us at the wedding!”

McLean and Teece got engaged in February following five years of dating, with Teece popping the question on their anniversary.

Daniel and Moore had an equally memorable wedding, exchanging vows at a colourful ceremony and celebrating at the eco retreat of Sherwood Hotel in Queenstown.

Their star-studded guest list included Brynley Stent and Eli Matthewson as bridesmaids and Chris Parker, Madeline Sami and a very busy traveller, Hilary Barry all in attendance.

Posting to Instagram, Daniel shared a video of the big day from their wedding videographer who captioned the video “What a way to see out 2022.”

The pair, who is also a musical comedy duo Two Hearts, got engaged in 2020 with Daniel sharing a post at the time that read: “The band is sticking together ... for good”.

The couple first met in 2012 and worked together, but only started dating in 2017.

Laura Daniel and her "bridesmaid gang". Photo / Instagram















