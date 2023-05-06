Healy's pa hits back at Twitter troll for slamming Taylor Swift's 'in-laws'. Photo / supplied

Matty Healy’s dad has broken his silence amid rife speculation that his son is dating popstar Taylor Swift.

On Thursday, the Benidorm actor hit back at a troll on Twitter, who commented on the prospect of Denise Welch and Tim Healy being the Shake It Off singer’s in-laws, reports The Sun.

The now-deleted tweet said: “The thought of Denise Welch and Tim Healy being in-laws to Taylor Swift is very, very funny.”

The actor was short and concise when he replied to the Twitter post. “Why?” Tim Healy commented.

Matty Healy’s mum Denise Welch, who was formerly married to Tim, is a panellist on Loose Women.

Swift was seen cosying up to Welch in January backstage at the 1975′s sold-out show at London’s O2 arena.

Welch posted a photo on Instagram hugging Swift and captioned the post, “Oh what a night at a sold out 02. So proud I can’t even begin!”

Rumours that Swift and Healy “are madly in love” went viral this week and it is believed that the pair will go public on-stage at the Love Story singer’s Nashville show this weekend.

“It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn’t work out”, a source told The Sun.

Healy will allegedly perform two of Swift’s tracks at the Nashville concert similarly to Swift’s performance at The 1975′s gig in London three months ago.

An insider told the publication: “Taylor and Matty have been planning their ‘coming out’ for a few weeks now, and are really excited just to go public with their love.

Karlie Kloss, Ellie Goulding, Taylor Swift, Nick Grimshaw and Matt Healy attend the Universal Music Brits party in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

“Neither of them want any secrets, or to hide away. The plan is for Matty to walk out on stage mid-show and play two songs.

“They will chat to the audience and, at present, the idea is for them to confirm their romance with some kind of PDA — public display of affection. It won’t be anything remotely cheesy though.”



