Matthew Ridge has debuted his new podcast The Brink with celebrity co-host David Ring over the weekend, promising to offend the “woke”.
Video clips shared on Instagram have shown the former rugby and league player using gay slurs while recording the podcast, and telling listeners “you can’t cancel me”.
Ridge and Ring both live in Monaco, Ridge having moved there with his wife Chloe, originally from France, and their children. Spy reported over the weekend that the pair met in Monaco and bonded over both having ADHD and a “love of deep, judgment-free conversation”.
So far, those conversations have included Ridge dropping the slur “f**” in reference to gay people, and telling his audience: “I’ve got plenty of gay friends because my mother’s gay, by the way.