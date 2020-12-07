Matthew Perry's ex claims he paid her thousands to fetch his drugs while she was pregnant

Friends star Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend has given a bombshell interview about her time with him at the height of his drug addiction. Photo / Getty Images

Matthew Perry's ex-lover claims he sent her to fetch heroin and cocaine while she was five months pregnant.

Kayti Edwards told The Sun she dated the Friends actor in the 2000s, and alleges she agreed to collect drugs for him at the height of his addiction problems.

"At that point in his downfall, it was whatever I could get pretty much," she said.

"I was like five months pregnant going down and getting stuff for him, but he said 'No one's going to pull over a pregnant girl. Don't worry.'"

Matthew Perry attends Cinespia's screening of 'Jurassic Park' held at Hollywood Forever on July 4, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty

She claims she never took drugs with the 51-year-old star, but that he indulged in a "smorgasbord".

"We'd open the bag, sometimes it was pills, cocaine, sometimes it would be heroin and crack."

"I just had to drive, pick it up, bring it to him, boom, sometimes three times a day, sometimes I made like $3/4,000 a day."

"He would always say to me, 'Money is no object'. I was like, 'Oh my God'.

Edwards told The Sun she would deliver drugs to Perry on set, but that eventually, his Friends co-stars started distancing themselves from him.

"He wasn't a functioning addict, you could see all over his face, he wasn't fooling anybody."

"There were times I'd be like, 'How can somebody do this much stuff and not die' … 80 Vicodin a day, that's lethal."

The actor is an outspoken addiction recovery advocate after struggling with addictions to alcohol and several prescription drugs during his time on Friends.

In 1997, he completed a 28-day program for Vicodin addiction and he later told Larry King that he took the painkiller "mostly just to not drink as much as I was."

In 2001, the actor entered a rehab to recover from his use of Vicodin, methadone, amphetamines, and alcohol.

Last month he announced he had proposed to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

Speaking to People magazine, he confirmed: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."