The 16-year-old son of Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has made an unexpected red carpet appearance to celebrate his dad’s new movie.
Levi, the son of Matthew and his wife Camila Alves, rocked up to the recent SXSW Conference premiere of his dad’s new film The Rivals Of Amziah King.
Camila and Matthew married in 2012 and have two sons and a daughter. Levi was born in 2008, Livingston was born in 2012, and daughter Vida was born in 2010.
After years of staying largely out of the spotlight and making limited public and media appearances, Levi was eventually permitted on social media at age 15.
“I want to let all you all know, you’re getting a very cool and respectful young man in Levi McConaughey coming at you,” Matthew said at the time in a social media post.