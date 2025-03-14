Advertisement
Home / Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey’s son Levi makes rare public appearance with parents

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Matthew McConaughey, Levi McConaughey and Camila Alves at The Rivals of Amziah King premiere. Photo / Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey, Levi McConaughey and Camila Alves at The Rivals of Amziah King premiere. Photo / Getty Images

The 16-year-old son of Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has made an unexpected red carpet appearance to celebrate his dad’s new movie.

Levi, the son of Matthew and his wife Camila Alves, rocked up to the recent SXSW Conference premiere of his dad’s new film The Rivals Of Amziah King.

Camila and Matthew married in 2012 and have two sons and a daughter. Levi was born in 2008, Livingston was born in 2012, and daughter Vida was born in 2010.

After years of staying largely out of the spotlight and making limited public and media appearances, Levi was eventually permitted on social media at age 15.

“I want to let all you all know, you’re getting a very cool and respectful young man in Levi McConaughey coming at you,” Matthew said at the time in a social media post.

“I hope you all can do your best to treat him the same way.”

The McConnaughey family when Matthew received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014. Photo / Getty Images
The McConnaughey family when Matthew received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

Understood to be following in his father’s footsteps, young Levi has slowly started to immerse himself in the acting world as of late. He is set to make his on-screen debut in the upcoming film Way of the Warrior Kid.

On the red carpet in Austin, Levi told Today that his dad gave him “a lot of advice” and was a “mentor” in many different ways.

“But I’d say the main thing for acting, and pardon my French, is no bulls*** in your bones and own what you’re doing and make a choice regardless if that ends up being the right one or the wrong one – commit to it and know what you’re saying.”

Speaking earlier to People, Oscar-winner Matthew also gave his son some advice on how to navigate his early career, telling him to “not be afraid” to make a fool of himself.

“I did it plenty of times, and it’s a lot easier to go big and come back down to reality than it is to come in under and push it to more energy later,” Matthew said.

“It’s a lot easier to go big, make a fool of yourself, get embarrassed, and then bring it down to reality than it is to start with low energy and go, hey, we need more”.

Last year, he also told People that having children had made him a better artist and a better actor.

“Kids see things for the first time all the time. Their questions are innocent. I’ve become a better storyteller because I have kids,” he said.

