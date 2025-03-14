“I hope you all can do your best to treat him the same way.”

The McConnaughey family when Matthew received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

Understood to be following in his father’s footsteps, young Levi has slowly started to immerse himself in the acting world as of late. He is set to make his on-screen debut in the upcoming film Way of the Warrior Kid.

On the red carpet in Austin, Levi told Today that his dad gave him “a lot of advice” and was a “mentor” in many different ways.

“But I’d say the main thing for acting, and pardon my French, is no bulls*** in your bones and own what you’re doing and make a choice regardless if that ends up being the right one or the wrong one – commit to it and know what you’re saying.”

Speaking earlier to People, Oscar-winner Matthew also gave his son some advice on how to navigate his early career, telling him to “not be afraid” to make a fool of himself.

“I did it plenty of times, and it’s a lot easier to go big and come back down to reality than it is to come in under and push it to more energy later,” Matthew said.

“It’s a lot easier to go big, make a fool of yourself, get embarrassed, and then bring it down to reality than it is to start with low energy and go, hey, we need more”.

Last year, he also told People that having children had made him a better artist and a better actor.

“Kids see things for the first time all the time. Their questions are innocent. I’ve become a better storyteller because I have kids,” he said.