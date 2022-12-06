Noel Fielding, Matt Lucas, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in The Great British Bake Off. Photo / Supplied

There is a big shake-up coming to The Great British Bake Off.

Matt Lucas – a host of the UK reality show – has revealed he has quit the show after three series.

Lucas, 48, who has been hosting the show since 2020 alongside Noel Fielding, revealed in a statement his time on the show has come to an end citing a “heavy workload” as the main reason for his decision to step away.

Daily Mail has reported the star said if he didn’t step away from hosting responsibilities he wouldn’t have time to work on Fantasy Football League.

The statement reads, “Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers.

“But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.”

He went on to say that after three series – equating to 51 episodes – he is “cheerfully” passing his duties on to someone else.

“I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.”

He signed off the statement by saying he “can’t wait” to tune into the next series and is looking forward to watching it “without already knowing who won.”

Lucas first appeared on the show as a host in series 11, having replaced popular comedian Sandi Toksvig.

Toksvig also left the show after three seasons.

Lucas is most well known for his many roles on the BBC comedy show Little Britain.

Starring and writing alongside David Walliams, the two portray multiple characters including “disabled” Andy Pipkin, teenage Bristol chav Vicky Pollard, homophobic homosexual Daffyd Thomas, and insensitive slimming club organiser Marjorie Dawes.

He has also starred as Nardole in the BBC series Doctor Who and BBC mockumentary, Come Fly With Me.

In 2005 he was named by Radio Times as the most powerful person in TV comedy alongside his co-writer and star, Walliams.