Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Matt Heath: Why not showering isn’t such a stink idea

Matt Heath
By
4 mins to read
Photo/123rf

Photo/123rf

OPINION:

Good news New Zealand, you can stop showering.

Professor Sally Bloomfield of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast last week,

“We don’t need to bath and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment