Matilda and Art Green expecting second child

Art and Matilda Green have announced they're expecting their second child. Photo / Supplied

Art and Matilda Green have announced they are expecting their second child.

The reality TV stars took to Instagram to share the news.

"We are over the bloody MOON to let everyone know that we'll be welcoming another pēpi in to our family next June," wrote Matilda.

"A few eagle eyed people have already figured it out A hard secret to keep that's for sure! We are so grateful and SO excited! Can't believe our little Milo is going to be a big brother..."

The couple welcomed their first child, Milo, in September last year.

The Greens, who met on the first season of New Zealand's edition of The Bachelor in 2015, have been together for five years.

Earlier this year they bought their first home together in Warkworth and run several businesses.

They got married on Waiheke Island in a small ceremony where Matilda also took the opportunity to announce her pregnancy to family and friends.