Jean-Christophe Novelli and Poh Ling-Yeow joined this year's panel of judges. Photo / Channel 10

A MasterChef Australia insider has revealed a surprising fact about the show’s judging situation.

The popular cooking show sees contestants prepare a dish each week that is then presented to a panel that judges the meal.

It has since been revealed that not all is what it seems on TV. While it may look like the panel judges the dish when it is completed and in immaculate presentation, actually, the judges try the food long before its final state, news.com.au has reported.

Speaking to Yahoo, a source said the four judges instead taste the food while it was still being cooked at the contestant’s allocated station.

The brand-new lineup of judges joining Andy Allen and guest judge Jamie Oliver on MasterChef Australia: Sofia Levin, Poh Ling-Yeow and Jean-Christophe Novelli. Photo / Channel 10

“One of the most frequently asked questions about MasterChef Australia is the way in which the food is served for the judges and how they can possibly eat all the food at its perfect temperature,” the insider said.

“It is actually impossible to try all the food piping hot and therefore the judges taste each contestant’s food while they are cooking,” they added.

The source continued to tell the media outlet that to maintain an authentic opinion for viewers at home, the judges are asked to keep their thoughts to themselves and only share them when the cameras are rolling.

They explained that this is because the plated versions are presented “much later than audiences would expect” as the food is “quite cold by the time it’s filmed for critiquing”.

The judges have already tried the dishes before the aspiring cooks line up for presentation in the MasterChef kitchen. Photo / Channel 10

It comes after the show returned to Kiwi screens this week with a new line-up of judges, including food critic Sofia Levin, Michelin-starred French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli and much-loved celebrity chef and artist Poh Ling-Yeow, who came runner-up to Julie Goodwin on the show’s inaugural season.

Also hosting is Andy Allen, who opened the show, confessing: “This season marks the start of a new era for all of us.”

It was revealed in October that Melissa Leong will not return to hosting duties this season after joining the series’ judging panel in 2020 with Allen and the late Jock Zonfrillo.

Speaking out on Instagram about the “chaos” and “confusion” surrounding her sudden departure, she revealed why she left the popular cooking show.

Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo appear as judges on season 15 of MasterChef Australia. Photo / Channel 10

“I get that there is going to be a bit of confusion and chaos about the ‘why’ of it all right now. I’m here and happy to clear that up, because negative tropes draped around women who achieve something is boring, and frankly we are all better than that.

“This is a shift I embrace with joy. One that allows everyone involved, to expand. To put it plainly, I’m very fortunate to continue to be a key part of [MasterChef], yet have the space to evolve my career.

“In effect, I get to have my cake and eat it too … and what could be better than that?!”

The Herald Sun recently reported the much-loved former host - who has since moved on to hosting Dessert Masters, is tipped to pursue an international television career.