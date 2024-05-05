Former MasterChef Australia judge, Melissa Leong teased an 'exciting' career move with her fans on Instagram. Photo / Instagram @fooderati

Former MasterChef host Melissa Leong has teased her “exciting” project amid rumours of the future of her career.

The 42-year-old - who was let go from hosting duties last year after joining the series’ judging panel in 2020 with Andy Allen and the late Jock Zonfrillo- took to Instagram yesterday telling fans she has “something exciting to share” with them.

Teasing the news, the star posed in a bikini and told followers that after “three straight weeks of eating cake, ice cream and chocolate” she was returning to her training schedule, before revealing she will appear on the first ever digital cover of Women’s Health Australia.

Sharing a snap of the cover, she wrote “beyond thrilled to be the first cover for the relaunch of Women’s Health Australia!” She added: “Blessed with the dream team to make this shoot such a success! Thank you!”

Speaking to the outlet, the star reflected on her career since she was let go from the popular cooking show, confessing that there is no bad blood and she will be tuning into the next season.

“I reflect on the last four years of being host and judge of MasterChef with joy, with gratitude and with maximum respect,” she said.

“I think about it every day as something that was a huge part of my life and continues to be a huge part of my life.”

The Herald Sun recently reported the much-loved former host - who has since moved on to hosting Dessert Masters, is tipped to take on an international television career.

The publication claimed that the star’s popularity in New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom has “caught the attention of other international MasterChef formats including MasterChef Asia and MasterChef Singapore”.

Leong has yet to respond to the rumours, however, in December she thanked fans for their support on Instagram and hinted at more television work in the future.

MasterChef Australia Judges: The late Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen. Photo / Suppled

“For those who supported and believed in me; a huge and heartfelt thank you. And for those who didn’t... you’re going to thoroughly hate what’s coming next!” She wrote.

The television star spoke out about the “chaos” and “confusion” surrounding her sudden MasterChef Australia departure in October, revealing why she left the popular cooking show.

In a statement on Instagram after it was revealed on that she would not be returning to the 2024 season, she wrote: “I get that there is going to be a bit of confusion and chaos about the ‘why’ of it all right now. I’m here and happy to clear that up, because negative tropes draped around women who achieve something is boring, and frankly we are all better than that.

“This is a shift I embrace with joy. One that allows everyone involved, to expand. To put it plainly, I’m very fortunate to continue to be a key part of [MasterChef], yet have the space to evolve my career.

“In effect, I get to have my cake and eat it too … and what could be better than that?!”