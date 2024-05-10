Lindsay Lohan annoyed her fellow panellists on The Masked Singer Australia, according to Dave Hughes. Photo / AP

Lindsay Lohan “annoyed” her fellow panellists during her stint on The Masked Singer Australia, according to her co-host Dave Hughes.

Looking back on his time co-hosting the show on Channel 10, radio host Hughes spoke about working with Mean Girls star Lohan on 2DAY FM’s Hughesy, Ed & Erin, reports news.com.au.

He told his co-hosts the actress didn’t get along so well with the other panellists because she would leave her seat for extended periods.

Jackie O and Lindsay Lohan on The Masked Singer Australia. Photo / Supplied

Hughes said a 20-minute filming break would often turn into a three-hour absence by Lohan, and the rest of the cast and crew were forced to await her return.

“There’s a moment when the head comes off and whoever’s under the head has to get makeup done,” he explained.

“So then you have a little break. But Lindsay often would make that break go for two to three hours because we couldn’t get her out of her trailer … what’s Lindsay doing in the trailer?”

“I enjoyed Lindsay ... but she annoyed some of the other judges, I think it’s fair to say,” he admitted.

It comes after Hollywood icon Bette Midler took aim at Lohan, revealing she once thought about taking legal action against her.

The duo featured on a sitcom called Bette, running from 2000 to 2001 on CBS for one season. Low ratings forced it to be cancelled.

Midler then claimed Lohan refused to return to the show after the very first episode aired.

“[She] decided she didn’t want to do it, or she had other fish to fry,” Midler said on an episode of David Duchovny’s podcast Fail Better.

“So Lindsay Lohan left the building and I said: ‘Well, now what do you do?’ And the studio didn’t help me. It was extremely chaotic.”

Midler went on: “If I had been in my right mind, or if I had known that my part of my duties were to stand up and say, “This absolutely will not do, I’m going to sue,’ then I would have done that.”

She admitted she just “couldn’t get to the writer’s room”.

“I couldn’t speak to the showrunner. I couldn’t make myself clear.”