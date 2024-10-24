“When I realised from the big silver key chain that they were guards, I lightly brushed the chain. Later I was called in to be told never, ever touch a guard without expecting severe reprimand.”

In an interview for the film, Stewart added that she apologised for her mistake and put the incident out of her mind because it “was so minor”.

However, she was shocked when she received her punishment.

“I was dragged into solitary for touching an officer,” she added.

“No food or water for a day. This was Camp Cupcake, remember? That was the nickname. Camp Cupcake. It was not a cupcake.”

The star’s diaries also described her living conditions. She wrote: “My room contains an old double-decker bedstead metal spring and metal frame.

“The springs are very saggy and thus an unhealthy bed set. I would actually prefer the top but over 62 years old and you automatically are given a lower bunk.”

She added of the food: “What worries me is the very poor quality of the food and the unavailability of fresh anything as there are many starches and many carbs, many fat foods.

“No pure anything. Everything was terrible.”

Stewart started her sentence in September 2004 and was released in March 2005.

Martha debuts on Netflix on October 30.