Martha Stewart was “dragged into solitary confinement” and deprived of food and water for a day during her stint in prison 20 years ago, she claims in a new documentary.
The lifestyle guru and businesswoman, 83, was sentenced to five months behind bars in 2004 after being found guilty of charges relating to an insider trading case.
She has now opened up about her experience at Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia - nicknamed Camp Cupcake - in the upcoming Netflix documentary Martha.
The film shares excerpts from Stewart’s prison diaries, with one extract revealing she was punished for accidentally touching a prison guard.
“Today I saw two very well-dressed ladies walking and I breezed by them, remarking on the beautiful warm morning and how nice they looked,” she wrote in her diary.