Martha Stewart Netflix documentary reveals star’s treatment in prison

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Martha Stewart at the New York premiere for the Netflix documentary Martha on October 21, 2024. Photo / Getty Images

Martha Stewart was “dragged into solitary confinement” and deprived of food and water for a day during her stint in prison 20 years ago, she claims in a new documentary.

The lifestyle guru and businesswoman, 83, was sentenced to five months behind bars in 2004 after being found guilty of charges relating to an insider trading case.

She has now opened up about her experience at Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia - nicknamed Camp Cupcake - in the upcoming Netflix documentary Martha.

The film shares excerpts from Stewart’s prison diaries, with one extract revealing she was punished for accidentally touching a prison guard.

“Today I saw two very well-dressed ladies walking and I breezed by them, remarking on the beautiful warm morning and how nice they looked,” she wrote in her diary.

“When I realised from the big silver key chain that they were guards, I lightly brushed the chain. Later I was called in to be told never, ever touch a guard without expecting severe reprimand.”

In an interview for the film, Stewart added that she apologised for her mistake and put the incident out of her mind because it “was so minor”.

However, she was shocked when she received her punishment.

“I was dragged into solitary for touching an officer,” she added.

“No food or water for a day. This was Camp Cupcake, remember? That was the nickname. Camp Cupcake. It was not a cupcake.”

The star’s diaries also described her living conditions. She wrote: “My room contains an old double-decker bedstead metal spring and metal frame.

“The springs are very saggy and thus an unhealthy bed set. I would actually prefer the top but over 62 years old and you automatically are given a lower bunk.”

She added of the food: “What worries me is the very poor quality of the food and the unavailability of fresh anything as there are many starches and many carbs, many fat foods.

“No pure anything. Everything was terrible.”

Stewart started her sentence in September 2004 and was released in March 2005.

Martha debuts on Netflix on October 30.

