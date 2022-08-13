Martha Stewart says Pete Davidson is like "the son [she] never had". Photo / Getty Images

Martha Stewart thinks Pete Davidson is a "charming boy".

The 81-year-old lifestyle guru laughed off viral memes that suggested that she and the comedian were dating after they were pictured together shortly after it was revealed that Davidson had split from Kim Kardashian.

Stewart told DailyMail.com "Pete Davidson is like the son I never had. He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I've invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."

Stewart's comments came in response to a viral tweet that showed her holding hands with Davidson as she posed for a photo with the former Saturday Night Live star and Kardashian at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April.

A fan captioned the photo, which has received over 44,000 likes: "We should've seen this coming."

Suggestions that Martha Stewart is the new woman in Pete Davidson's life have been very popular online. Photo / Instagram

Stewart previously claimed that Kardashian and Davidson's relationship was "unlikely" but felt that the pair were "cute together".

She said: "They seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice."

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Davidson has been undergoing trauma therapy after being trolled by Kardashian's former husband Kanye West about the split.

The rapper had attacked the comedian in an Instagram post with a mockup of a New York Times front page with the headline: "Skete Davidson is Dead at Age 28."

Davidson - who has been open about his experience with having Borderline Personality Disorder - opted to receive treatment following the ordeal.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight: "Pete is bummed things didn't work out with Kim, but he is focused on the future in terms of his career and personal life."