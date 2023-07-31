Sebastian Guilhaus appeared on the 2020 season of Married At First Sight Australia alongside bride Lizzie Sobinoff. Photo / Married At First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight star Sebastian Guilhaus has been charged with drug trafficking after police reportedly found nearly 1kg of methamphetamine at his home in Adelaide.

The former reality star, now a personal trainer and OnlyFans creator, is in custody after his arrest last Friday, when police raided his property and allegedly seized around $90,000 (NZ$97,000) worth of methamphetamine, according to local outlet The Advertiser.

The 35-year-old was charged with one count of trafficking in a commercial quantity of methamphetamine at the Adelaide Magistrates Court.

The former reality star has since become an OnlyFans content creator. Photo / @seb.guilhaus

He was remanded in custody and will reappear in court later this week for a bail hearing.

According to police, the arrest comes after an in-depth investigation by the Serious and Organised Crime Branch.

Detective Superintendent Billy Thompson described the discovery of 870g of methamphetamine as “significant”.

“Methamphetamine causes terrible harm to users and to our communities,” he said.

“Those who traffic illicit drugs in these amounts do so purely for their own greed, they have no care for others.”

Guilhaus appeared on MAFS Australia in 2020, paired with bride Elizabeth Sobinoff.

Following their “marriage” on TV, the couple dated for about a year, before confirming their split on January 11, 2021.

They each wrote on Instagram, “We have mutually decided to end our relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Following the breakup, Guilhaus was dubbed one of Adelaide’s “most eligible singles”.

Going by “Seb”, he has described himself as an “athlete, creator (and) thought provoker” on Instagram, where he has 92,000 followers and uses his profile to promote his content on subscription-based adult website OnlyFans.

Elizabeth Sobinoff married Alex Varga in January. Photo / Instagram

Sobinoff got married to Alex Varga in January this year and has since opened up about her struggles during her first pregnancy with her husband.

In June, she spoke to her 395,000 followers about a moment that made her feel really vulnerable during her pregnancy and brought her to tears during the heart-to-heart on Instagram.

“This is the reality of pregnancy … You just feel really exhausted and tired and you start to feel like a bit of a failure.

“I thought this was a good thing to put on social media, just the reality of things.”







