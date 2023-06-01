Elizabeth Sobinoff. Photo / Instagram

Married At First Sight favourite Elizabeth Sobinoff took to Instagram to share the pregnancy news that made her feel like “a failure”.

The 32-year-old reality TV star has been candid about her ups and downs during her first pregnancy with hubby Alex Varga, who she married in January earlier this year.

Speaking to her 395,000 followers, Sobinoff opened up on Wednesday about a moment that made her feel really vulnerable during her pregnancy and brought her to tears during the heart-to-heart on Instagram.

“I guess this is the reality of pregnancy as well, you know. I had to call in sick to work and it’s like … I’m just that exhausted,” she confessed.

“This is the reality of pregnancy … You just feel really exhausted and tired and you start to feel like a bit of a failure.

“I thought this was a good thing to put on social media, just the reality of things.”

Sobinoff then promised fans that, despite her exhaustion, pregnancy was an exciting time for her.

“I’m on a journey and I’m so excited but I thought I’ll showcase some of the not so glamorous moments of my journey,” she captioned the video.

“I know these feelings pass. I think it’s cool to show these moments as well. All feelings are validated, this is just an honest moment when I was in the moment.”

Many of Sobinoff’s followers admired her honestly and took to the comment section to commend her for being genuine.

The 32-year-old reality TV star has been candid about her ups and downs during her first pregnancy. Photo / Getty Images

“This is exactly why I love you … so real, so raw … so beautiful. We tend to put a ‘it’s just growing a baby’ but omg, it needs to have so much more emphasis on it … it’s the most exhausting and challenging thing your body will ever, ever do and girl, you are doing it. You are nailing it!!” a fan wrote.

“Thank you for normalising the hard times of pregnancy. It isn’t all sunshine and rainbows,” another shared.

“It’s so hard and I’m so proud of you,” praised a third.

Elizabeth Sobinoff and Alex Varga wed in January this year. Photo / Instagram

However, not all of Sobinoff’s followers were supportive of the star. Not even an hour later, Sobinoff posted an update replying to some of the hateful comments that had been left on the post.

“Some of the comments came underneath saying, ‘Oh you wait ‘til you have the baby’ and ‘suck it up’. I’m just putting out a real honest moment of how I was feeling,” she shared.

“Just bringing some truth out there that I was having a crappy moment. I think it’s great to share that.”

The second video prompted fans to assure the expectant mum that her vulnerability was admirable and “inspirational”.

“Seeing a raw human moment and knowing that it’s ok was so amazing to see,” one follower wrote.

“You keep being your inspirational, amazing, sometimes snot producing self! I’m here for it.”