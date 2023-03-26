Fans were left gobsmacked when a MAFS wife managed to turn her husband’s emotional confession around to make it all about herself.
Duncan expressed to wife Alyssa during Sunday night’s final commitment ceremony that he has been feeling upset following their recent troubles.
However, viewers were appalled when instead of comforting him, she managed to turn the situation around.
“I felt rejected. Pretty broken actually, I was crying,” Duncan said while on the couch.
“You never told me that,” she said in an accusatory manner.
“It just sort of happened,” he said.
“You never said you were that upset. Hearing for the first time that you were crying, that’s a big emotion to not share with me.”
Expert Alessandra felt the need to step in: “Alyssa, if I may interject, he’s telling you now.”
To which she responded: “He’s telling you”.
She urged her to listen to Duncan as it must have been hard for him to share that with her, to which Alyssa responds with how she “feels rejected” because he couldn’t share that with her.
Alessandra then urged Alyssa to “listen now” and asked her to consider with her mood next time “how can you handle things differently for Duncan’s benefit as well”.
To which Alyssa responded: “My mood was me wanting to leave the conversation not because of Duncan but because I needed to go home and see my child, so it’s hard for me to give Duncan that respect and that conversation that he needs”.
And Alyssa ended up bursting into tears, again.
Fans were furious about her cold reaction to Duncan’s expression of emotions, calling her “toxic”, a “nightmare” and even a “villain”. Otehrs compared her to the show’s much-hated gaslighting groom Harrison.
MAFS Australia is available to stream first on ThreeNow or on Three Sunday 7pm and Mon to Weds 7.30pm.