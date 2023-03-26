The most talked about social experiment returns for it's 10th season in 2023. Video / Three

Fans were left gobsmacked when a MAFS wife managed to turn her husband’s emotional confession around to make it all about herself.

Duncan expressed to wife Alyssa during Sunday night’s final commitment ceremony that he has been feeling upset following their recent troubles.

However, viewers were appalled when instead of comforting him, she managed to turn the situation around.

“I felt rejected. Pretty broken actually, I was crying,” Duncan said while on the couch.

“You never told me that,” she said in an accusatory manner.

“It just sort of happened,” he said.

“You never said you were that upset. Hearing for the first time that you were crying, that’s a big emotion to not share with me.”

Expert Alessandra felt the need to step in: “Alyssa, if I may interject, he’s telling you now.”

Alyssa failed to comfort Duncan.

To which she responded: “He’s telling you”.

She urged her to listen to Duncan as it must have been hard for him to share that with her, to which Alyssa responds with how she “feels rejected” because he couldn’t share that with her.

Alessandra then urged Alyssa to “listen now” and asked her to consider with her mood next time “how can you handle things differently for Duncan’s benefit as well”.

To which Alyssa responded: “My mood was me wanting to leave the conversation not because of Duncan but because I needed to go home and see my child, so it’s hard for me to give Duncan that respect and that conversation that he needs”.

And Alyssa ended up bursting into tears, again.

The tears flowed.

Fans were furious about her cold reaction to Duncan’s expression of emotions, calling her “toxic”, a “nightmare” and even a “villain”. Otehrs compared her to the show’s much-hated gaslighting groom Harrison.

Alyssa is so self-centred. Duncan has every right to feel hurt by her conduct toward him. She is completely incapable of accepting her faults. The perpetual victim meanwhile she’s done plenty to demonstrate she’s a pretty skilled villain too. #MAFSAU — Samantha Prior (She/Her) (@Sam_ShortNRare) March 19, 2023

Alyssa might actually take the cake for the biggest victim and gaslighter this year… the way she turned that back around and then snapped at him when he quietly asked if she needed a tissue was all I needed to see #MAFS #mafsau — Lami🦋 (@heungminnie) March 19, 2023

