The mechanic said he wanted "to know if this girl's fun". Photo / Channel 4
While New Zealand’s season of Married At First Sight recently came to an end, the UK version of the show is only just getting started and it’s already seen some drama.
Yesterday, thefirst couple of the new season of the reality show, in which complete strangers meet at the altar and go on to become husband and wife in a bid to find true love, were revealed and it seems they have gotten off to a rocky start.
Becoming the first couple to say “I do” in the new season was dog walker Kristina, 30, and Kieran, a 28-year-old mechanic, but before they could even exchange vows, the groom appeared to show his to-be wife what to expect from their marriage.