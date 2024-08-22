He got their friends and family in on the gag as well as he turned to them and placed his finger to his lips, signalling them to keep his prank a secret.

Upon reaching the altar, the nervous bride turns to her groom and asks, “Are you alright, are you okay? What’s your name?”

It then cuts to her speaking to producers, admitting, “These teeth. What the f**k?”

Twenty-eight-year-old MAFS UK groom Kieran played a prank on his soon-to-be wife. Photo / Channel 4

While the two do go on to tie the knot, Kieran admitted the teeth were his way of not only managing his nerves but to also figure out what kind of woman he was marrying.

He told producers, “I think the teeth could make us look a little bit immature. I’m a little bit nervous to see how it goes.

“This could really end up bad. I just want to know if this girl’s fun.”

Kieran’s prank has already gone viral on social media, with many confused whether or not those are his real teeth.

One person wrote on X, “this has me crying surely he has fake teeth in??”

Another wrote, “Omg that sneak peek of mafs uk that guys teeth?? Why would you not get them fixed?? Dentist exits and orthodontics and veneers omg.”

Others made their opinions very clear, with one person on Instagram stating, “The fact he would do that is an instant ick.”

Kristina appeared to be annoyed by her soon-to-be husband's wedding day decision. Photo / Channel 4

Ick is Gen Z slang for a sudden dislike of someone or no longer being attracted to them because of something they do.

Some fans of the show appeared to find the funny side of it though, “Toooo funny!” One person wrote. Another added, “Screaming! I cannot wait for this!”