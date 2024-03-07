Tim and Sara were shocked at this week's commitment ceremony when sereval people wanted to leave. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery

Tim and Sara were shocked at this week's commitment ceremony when sereval people wanted to leave. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery

OPINION

We’re officially halfway through the 11th season of Married at First Sight Australia and week five saw Tori Adams and Jack Dunkley get matching tats, Timothy Smith get some weird advice from Lucinda’s dad and the most explosive dinner party yet.

The drama did not disappoint as the couples met up with friends and family to get advice on their marriages. Some relationships fell apart and others got stronger, so let’s get right into it starting with the commitment ceremony.

We ended last week on an explosive dinner party where Jack Dunkley told Lauren Dunn’s partner Jonathan McCullough to “muzzle his woman” and everything descended into chaos.

Dunkley got his expected earful from expert John Aiken, who said the comment was “one of the worst he had heard on the show”.

McCullough was also criticised for his brittle backbone. “It’s simply not good enough,” explained Aiken. “If someone said that to me about my wife, I wouldn’t back down.”

What was unexpected was the rile-up he gave to every other man in the room.

John Aitken gave Jack Dunkley a stern telling off when it was his and Tori's time on the couch. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery

“If you are in that position ever again, I want you to speak up,” Aiken said. “Because it is your responsibility to call out bad behaviour; otherwise, you’re complicit in it all.”

Louder for the people in the back!

Three people wrote leave, Ellie Dix because her husband Ben Walters won’t stop gaslighting her, Tristan Black because he was insecure and Madeleine Jevic because the “universe” was pulling her away.

It was not very shocking when Jevic and Ash Galati left on Monday, while another couple decided to make things much more permanent. Controversial couple Tori Adams and Dunkley decided to get matching tattoos, which they described as an “f*** you” to their haters.

Nothing says true love like matching tats! Photo / Warner Bros Discovery

They later meet with Adam’s best friend Leah, who straight-up calls Jack a misogynist.

“It’s kinda disgusting that he would say that,” Leah said.

“Wonderful that he apologised. Hope it was genuine, but I really doubt that.”

Meanwhile, after hitting another rough patch, Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith meet with their families which results in a surprising conversation between their respective.

You can see where Light gets her forward personality from as her dad tells Smith to not “get his tits in a tangle” and suggests he should have a “one night stand” with his daughter.

Lucinda Light's dad had an awkward but ultimately successful conversation with Timothy Smith. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery

This conversation could have taken a really bad turn, but it leads to Smith letting go of a lot of his anger and we see the couple move back in together on Tuesday.

Sara Mesa and Tim Calwell meet up with their best mates, you might remember Calwell’s mate as the guy who gave the god-awful best man speech where he said Calwell would eat Mesa “even if she was rancid”.

He does not get much of a redemption arch, as he continuously tells Mesa to “relax” and asks Calwell to “blink twice if he’s okay”. Tim sticks up for his wife and tells him to shut up, much to Mesa’s delight.

The most surprising part of the episode came when Walter decided to write Dix a song to apologise for completely disappearing a few episodes prior.

He claims he can “release his emotions through lyrics” and comes with belters such as “I was unaware of my f***ed up behaviours until you pointed them out on the couch”. Touching stuff.

Ben Walters and Ellie Dix's marriage is very rocky, nothing a good song can't fix though, right? Photo / Warner Bros Discovery

She is actually moved by this, but their marital bliss is short-lived with the episode ending with Walters hastily leaving the apartment.

Ben does not want to give up any details of their fight, telling the producers they were “hours too late” and he “isn’t going to get into it”.

Dix is not so tight-lipped, saying Walters wrote a list of things he did not like about her which included that she wore make-up, that she was from the Gold Coast, she was too emotional and she did not have good conversation.

“I’m so done. I’d rather be single than spend another night with Ben,” she said.

Walters doubles down at the following night’s dinner party after arriving separately from Dix, explaining it wasn’t a list, it was a bullet-pointed notebook.

Walters gives us the first big bombshell of the evening by declaring that he and Dix aren’t “meant to be together”. Walters breaks up with her in front of everyone, saying, “I do think we’re better off friends and I’m sorry for wasting your time.”

The spotlight is now on Eynaud and Smith who are arguing after Jayden gave unsolicited advice during last week’s commitment ceremony.

“I got an issue with anyone under 30 giving me advice,” Smith said.

Timothy Smith was not impressed after receiving marriage advice from Jayden Eynaud. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery

“The sight of Jayden’s face and his hair bun drives me nuts.”

It results in Smith slamming the table and spilling Dunn’s wine in the process. Light sticks up for her man, shutting Adams up when she tries to interrupt.

“I was a bit defensive about Tim, to be honest,” Light said in a confessional. “I’m feeling quite fiery and passionate tonight.”

Suddenly everyone wants a piece of the action, with Tori finally getting her moment to speak before Smith not-so-gently reminds her she stuck by her man when he made the muzzle comment last week.

It is like a day at Wimbledon as the camera pans back and forth across the table as arguments break out, but no one is talking as much as Adams.

It is the quiet Cassandra Allen who speaks up against her, much to the table’s surprise.

Tori Adams is shocked after Cassandra Allen speaks up at the dinner party. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery

She says that Dunkley and Adams are attacking Smith when he is merely sitting there, and Adams claims that Allen is drinking “Timothy Kool-Aid”.

In a confessional, Adams says: “I’m sorry, there’s a f***ing food chain here and you’re not at the top. Shut up.”

The bickering goes on for the rest of the episode and if this drama is anything to go off, I cannot wait for next week.

Married At First Sight Australia season 11 airs on Three from Sundays to Wednesdays at 7pm and is available to stream on ThreeNow.




















