Married At First Sight groom Dan Hunjas has seemingly debuted his new girlfriend. Photo / Supplied

Married At First Sight groom Dan Hunjas has seemingly gone public with a new woman.

The Gold Coast marketing tycoon, who left the show last week after his “marriage” breakdown from Sandy Jawanda, was thought to be dating glamorous nurse Samantha Symes, who he was spotted kissing just one day after his wedding day aired on the Nine series.

Hunjas, who was reportedly sent a legal letter from the network for the spoiler behaviour, has now split from Symes, who first came to viewers’ attention as a guest on his MAFS wedding day.

Symes told the Daily Mail she broke up with Hunjas over text after three months of dating.

“Dan and I have decided to end our relationship. It wasn’t meant to be,” she said.

Now, another Gold Coast woman has suggested she’s dating Hunjas and, it turns out, the two are exes.

Instagram influencer Chloe Patterson posted a photo of herself with Hunjas, as she held a bouquet of flowers.

Chloe Patterson is an Australian Instagram influencer, now dating former Married At First Sight groom Dan Hunjas. Photo / @chloepatt

“When you change your name to ‘The Ocean’ so he buys you flowers,” she wrote on the photo.

Patterson is referencing Hunjas’s love of the beach, which he used as a reason as to why he was not compatible with his dental assistant TV wife, who couldn’t swim in the ocean due to allergies.

She then re-shared a direct message exchange, in which she was seen responding to a follower asking if they met “at the ocean”.

“We actually did,” Patterson replied.

After media articles began to surface about their seemingly reignited relationship, Patterson then briefly claimed Hunjas was “just a friend” in an Instagram story.

Hunjas started off the experiment being admired by viewers, with the successful businessman appearing to dote over his nervous wife Jawanda, who had never had a boyfriend and was cut off by her parents before going on MAFS.

After an awkward commitment ceremony two weeks ago, in which Jawanda expressed concerns Hunjas was “disappearing” for 6-7 hours a day, the pair went on to have sex for the first time later that evening.

But the physical encounter seemingly didn’t help them fix their stalling relations, with Hunjas yet again disappearing for half the day.

Ultimately, the pair both left the experiment last Sunday.